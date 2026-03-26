23 Dead, Many Injured as Bus Falls into River in Bangladesh

Rajbari [Bangladesh]: At least 23 people have died and several others were injured after a passenger bus fell into the Padma River in Bangladesh, officials said.

Police Inspector Russel Mollah stated that 23 bodies have been recovered so far, while some passengers are still missing. A few people survived the दुर्घटना. He added that rescue operations were paused at night due to poor visibility but will resume in daylight. Multiple agencies, including the fire service, navy, and police, are involved in the ongoing efforts.

The incident occurred around 5:00 pm when a bus carrying around 40 passengers fell into the river from a ferry near terminal number 3 at Daulatdia. The bus was travelling from Rajbari to Dhaka, about 128 kilometres away, and was on board the ferry at the time of the accident.

Witnesses, however, claimed that the bus was carrying at least 50 passengers, as it had picked up additional travellers along the route. According to reports, rescue ship Hamza managed to pull the submerged bus out of the river nearly six hours after the incident. Parts of the vehicle became visible around 11:15 pm, and by 11:30 pm, the entire bus was lifted using a crane.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the riverbank, where relatives of passengers gathered, hoping for news of their loved ones. One survivor recounted that he managed to swim to safety but lost his wife and child as the bus sank. Another survivor, Abdul Azizul, said he also swam ashore, while his wife and child remain missing.