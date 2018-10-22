search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Pakistan PM 'desperate' for loans, heads for Saudi meet boycotted by others

PTI
Published Oct 22, 2018, 8:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 8:55 pm IST
It is Khan's second visit to Saudi Arabia, but he has not succeeded in securing loans to stave off a looming balance of payment crisis.
Islamabad has already asked the IMF to open negotiations for the country's second potential bailout in five years. (Photo: File)
 Islamabad has already asked the IMF to open negotiations for the country's second potential bailout in five years. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Saudi Arabia to attend an investment conference boycotted by other leaders over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Khan told an interviewer before leaving he was concerned at Khashoggi's death but could not skip the conference because "we're desperate" for possible Saudi loans to shore up Pakistan's economy.

 

It is Khan's second visit to Saudi Arabia in just over a month, but he has not succeeded in securing significant financial assistance to stave off a looming balance of payment crisis.

Khan told the Middle East Eye in an interview published on Monday that he could not pass up the invitation to meet Saudi leaders again.

"The reason I feel I have to avail myself of this opportunity is because in a country of 210 million people right now we have the worst debt crisis in our history," he was quoted as saying.

"Unless we get loans from friendly countries or the IMF (International Monetary Fund), we actually won't have in another two or three months enough foreign exchange to service our debts or to pay for our imports. So we're desperate at the moment."

Finance Minister Asad Umar and Commerce Minister Abdul Razak Dawood are accompanying Khan, a statement from Khan's office said on Monday, adding it "will give a chance to connect with those people who are interested in investing in Pakistan".

Islamabad has already asked the IMF to open negotiations for the country's second potential bailout in five years.

Khan, who took office in July, still has been seeking alternatives to the tough conditions the IMF is likely to impose for loans, limiting his vision of an Islamic welfare state.

The central bank's foreign reserves dropped this month to USD 8.1 billion, a four-year low and barely enough to cover sovereign debt payments due through the end of the year. The current account deficit has swelled to about USD 18 billion.

Khan has blamed the previous government's policies for the ballooning current account deficit.

He told the Middle East Eye that he was concerned over the "shocking" death of Khashoggi, a US resident and Washington Post columnist, after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

"The Saudi government will have to come up with an answer... We wait for whatever the Saudi explanation is," he was quoted as saying. "We hope there is an explanation that satisfies people and those responsible are punished."

...
Tags: imran khan, journalist killed, jamal khashoggi, pakistan economic crisis
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lioness kills father of her cubs by holding his neck until he stops moving

The incident came to light after they heard an unusual amount of roaring from the lion’s yard (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gives birth to twins using same eggs their older brother was born from

She went through ten rounds of IVF over the past decade (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO latest to cheat on benchmark tests

(Representational image/ Photo: OPPO Find X)
 

Netflix plans to raise $2 billion to fund new content

Netflix, which plans to spend more than $8 billion in entertainment programming this year, reported blockbuster third-quarter results last week as heavy investment in original shows lured more customers to its fold. (Representational image)
 

Japan tells Facebook to improve data protection

(Representational image/ AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Watch: 5-year-old Pakistan boy copies Jasprit Bumrah's action, India pacer in awe

The India speedster was quick to respond to the video and was overwhelmed upon watching it. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Imran Khan calls for dialogue with India to resolve Kashmir dispute

'Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris....by Indian security forces,' Khan tweeted. (Photo: File)

Pakistan's serial killer executed for rape, murder of minors

Relatives of Imran Ali convicted of killing eight children avoid media in a van while arrivIng to receive his body at a prison in Lahore on Wednesday (Photo:AP)

Pakistan executes man for raping, killing 7-year-old girl

The rapist, Imran Ali, was executed in the presence of Magistrate Adil Sarwar and the girl's father. (Representational Image)

Transactions worth Rs 460 Cr made from dead man's account in Pak

Citing its sources, the channel said that a total of Rs 460 crores worth of transactions were conducted through these accounts. (Representational Image)

In patriarchal Pakistan, this woman car mechanic is driving change

The 24-year-old spent years overcoming entrenched gender stereotypes and financial hurdles en route to earning a mechanical engineering degree and netting a job with an auto repairs garage in the eastern city of Multan. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham