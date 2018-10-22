search on deccanchronicle.com
Imran Khan calls for dialogue with India to resolve Kashmir dispute

PTI
Published Oct 22, 2018, 4:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 4:55 pm IST
Khan remarks came day after six civilians were killed after an explosive went off at an encounter site in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.
'Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris....by Indian security forces,' Khan tweeted. (Photo: File)
Islamabad: India should move to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday.

His remarks came a day after six civilians were killed after an explosive went off at an encounter site in Kulgam district of South Kashmir. "Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris....by Indian security forces," Khan tweeted.

 

"It is time India realise it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the UN SC resolutions & the wishes of the Kashmiri people," he said.

Three militants were killed Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district, while six civilians lost their lives in a blast following the gunfight there.

It is not the first time Khan has spoken about Kashmir. In September, New Delhi called off a meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, citing killings of Indian security personnel by Pakistan-based entities and the release of Pakistani postage stamps "glorifying a terrorist and terrorism".

In his victory speech after the July elections, Khan expressed his willingness to improve Pakistan's ties with India and said that his government would like the leaders of the two sides to resolve all disputes, including the “core issue” of Kashmir, through talks.

He said good India-Pakistan relations will be beneficial for the entire region. India maintains that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and Pakistan is in illegal occupation of a part of the state's territory.

