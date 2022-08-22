  
World Neighbours 22 Aug 2022 Pakistan slaps terro ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistan slaps terror charges against its ex-PM Imran Khan

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 22, 2022, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2022, 2:48 pm IST
Imran Khan along with other lawmakers, gestures upon his arrival to address a rally in Islamabad. (AFP)
 Imran Khan along with other lawmakers, gestures upon his arrival to address a rally in Islamabad. (AFP)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday granted Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan protective bail till Thursday in a terrorism case registered against him for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his Islamabad rally on Saturday.

Khan was booked on Sunday under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Earlier in the day, Khan moved the court seeking pre-arrest bail in the case.
The petition filed by his lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry stated that Khan was a target of the ruling PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) for his fearless criticism, and extremely bold and blunt stance against corruption and corrupt politicians, the Dawn newspaper reported.

"And to achieve this malicious agenda, acting in a most unfortunate and clumsy manner, a false and frivolous complaint has been registered against him by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police at the behest of the incumbent government," it added.

The plea further alleged that the government had decided to cross all limits to arrest Imran under false accusations and was hell-bent to sort out the petitioner and his party at all costs.

...
Tags: imran khan, act of terrorism, pakistan


Related Stories

Amid Imran Khan's assassination rumours, security agencies on high alert in Islamabad
Imran Khan thanks supporters for protesting against 'US-backed' regime in Pakistan

Latest From World

Russian soldiers patrol an area of the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal, in Mariupol, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, on June 13, 2022. (AP Photo, file)

Ukraine war: six months that shook the world

The central bank is likely to introduce smaller denominated gold coins in November to allow ordinary people to also use them as a saving mechanism. (Representational Image/AP)

Zimbabweans hit by 257% inflation: Will gold coins as legal tender help?

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (AP)

Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: Report

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa (R) arrives at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on August 11, 2022. (Tananchai KEAWSOWATTANA / THAI NEWS PIX / AFP)

Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to Sri Lanka on Aug 24: Report



MOST POPULAR

 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka's Hambantota port amidst India's concerns

China's research and survey vessel, the Yuan Wang 5, arrives at Hambantota port on August 16, 2022. - A Chinese research vessel entered Sri Lanka's Chinese-run southern port of Hambantota on August 16 despite concerns from India and the US about its activities. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's credit line exhausting fast

Sri Lankans wait at a fuel station after spending hours to unsuccessfully buy kerosene oil in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

China Covid death toll rises as Beijing warns of 'grim' situation

A worker sprays disinfectant on a truck at a food production facility in Shanghai, China Friday, April 22, 2022. (Zhang Jiansong/Xinhua via AP)

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns after violent clashes

Mahinda Rajapaksa (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials

Pakistan's paramilitary troops arrive to take position outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->