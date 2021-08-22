World Neighbours 22 Aug 2021 UAE to accept Indian ...
UAE to accept Indian passport holders with 14-day rider

PTI
Published Aug 22, 2021, 3:54 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2021, 3:54 pm IST
Presently, only UAE citizens and transit passengers are allowed to fly to the UAE, due to the coronavirus outbreak
Approval of tourist visas for Indian passport holders, who have not been in the country in the last fortnight, comes as the UAE is slowly opening up its arrivals. (AFP)
Dubai: Indian passport holders, who have not been to the country in the last 14 days, can get tourist visas to the UAE, according to a media report on Sunday.

The facility has been exteded to Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda, other than India, the Gulf News reported.

 

Presently, only UAE citizens and transit passengers are allowed to fly to the UAE, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Approval of tourist visas for Indian passport holders, who have not been in the country in the last fortnight, comes as the UAE is slowly opening up its arrivals.

All flyers will have to undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction test on the day of arrival and on the ninth day after arrival in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the UAE has said it will accept passengers from Pakistani airports Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. Earlier, arrivals from Pakistan were only allowed to transit passengers.

 

The coronavirus has claimed 2,018 lives alongwith 708,302 confirmed infections in the the UAE, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Tags: united arab emirates (uae), uae visa, indian tourists
Location: United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi


