World Neighbours 22 Aug 2021 Pakistan to allow fu ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistan to allow fully-vaccinated Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib

PTI
Published Aug 22, 2021, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2021, 3:16 pm IST
Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak
Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)
 Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)

Islamabad: Pakistan has decided to allow fully-vaccinated Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur from next month with strict COVID-19 protocols, ahead of the 482nd death anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev on September 22, media reports said on Sunday.

On this occasion, three-day rituals will be held at the shrine from September 20. Guru Nanak died in Kartarpur on September 22, 1539.

 

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision to open the Kartarpur shrine was taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday due to the approaching death anniversary of Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev on September 22.

Dawn newspaper reported that the NCOC meeting unanimously decided to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur next month under strict COVID-19 protocols.

Due to the Delta variant, India was in category C in Pakistan from May 22 till August 12, and a special approval was required for people coming from the country, including Sikh pilgrims.

 

However, fully-vaccinated persons with certificates will be allowed to enter Pakistan provided they show Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test reports which should not be more than 72 hours old.

Apart from this, a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) will also be conducted at airports and in case of a positive result, the individual will not be allowed to enter Pakistan.

Besides, as per Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs), a maximum of 300 people will be permitted to assemble at a time at the darbar.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), Pakistan had introduced three categories to deal with the coronavirus spread.

 

Countries in category A are exempted from the mandatory COVID-19 test, travellers from areas falling in category B are required to present a negative PCR test that must be taken within 72 hours of the travel date, while visitors from nations in category C are restricted and can travel only under specific NCOC guidelines, the official said.

The movement of pilgrims to Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor has been suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the neighbouring country banned all travel from India citing the surge in cases here in April this year, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Parliament in New Delhi on August 3.

 

India signed the Kartarpur corridor agreement with Pakistan on October 24, 2019. Under the pact, Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round-the-year visa-free travel through the Kartarpur corridor to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, one of the most revered shrines of Sikhs, in Pakistan.

The restriction to visit Kartarpur was eased despite the country reporting 3,842 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 1,123,812, according to the health ministry.

The death toll reached 24,923 with 75 more fatalities. The positivity rate was 7.18 per cent, the highest in the last three days.

 

The vaccination drive was going on and a consignment of 2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine reached Pakistan on Saturday to replenish the stock. So far, 46.45 million doses have been administered in the country.

...
Tags: kartarpur corridor, gurdwara darbar sahib kartarpur, guru nanak dev
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Latest From World

Chinese over 60, who number 264 million, accounted for 18.7% of the country's total population in 2020, 5.44 percentage points higher than in 2010. (AFP Photo)

China allows couples third child amid demographic crisis

Afghan security forces on Humvee vehicles move in a convoy at Parakh area in Bazarak, Panjshir province on August 19, 2021, after the Taliban stunning takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo: AFP)

Panjshir Valley last bastion to hold out against Taliban

The risk factors considered in the study included flooding, cyclones, heatwaves, water scarcity, air pollution, lead pollution, and infectious diseases. (AFP Photo)

Nearly 1Bln children at 'extremely high risk' globally due to climate change: UNICEF

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern walks to the COVID-19 update press conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Mark Mitchell Pool photo via AP)

New Zealand extends Delta outbreak lockdown



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan PM Imran Khan wins trust vote; Opposition demands resignation

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AFP)

China virus cases rise as Delta variant challenges Beijing

A health worker takes a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a nucleic acid sample collection station at a park in Beijing on August 5, 2021. (Noel Celis / AFP)

COVID-19 outbreak builds in Myanmar near Indian border

Official figures released late on Thursday showed 122 cases across the country for the second time in three days. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nearly 1Bln children at 'extremely high risk' globally due to climate change: UNICEF

The risk factors considered in the study included flooding, cyclones, heatwaves, water scarcity, air pollution, lead pollution, and infectious diseases. (AFP Photo)

Taliban seize province near capital, attack northern city

Taliban fighters stand on a vehicle along the roadside in Kandahar on August 13, 2021. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->