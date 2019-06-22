Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS AFG LIVE; Afghanistan cross 150, need 74 runs in 66 balls
 
World Neighbours 22 Jun 2019 'Will not let N ...
World, Neighbours

'Will not let Nawaz Sharif become 'Morsi' of Pakistan' says Maryam Sharif

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2019, 8:37 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 8:37 pm IST
Earlier, Supreme Court did not grant permission to Sharif to go aborad for medical treatment.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AFP)
 Maryam Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Claiming that there was a serious threat to the life of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif due to lack of medical care, his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that her Pakistan Muslim League (N) party will not let him become the "Morsi" of Pakistan.

Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi, who took over the realm in country's first free elections in 2012 and was ousted a year later by the military, died on Monday after fainting during a session in court.

 

However, a group of British lawmakers and lawyers, who published a report in March 2018 into how Morsi was being treated in custody, concluded that the former president, who had a history of ill-health including diabetes, liver and kidney disease, was not receiving adequate medical care.

“We are not Egypt and we will not allow Nawaz Sharif to become Morsi,” Maryam, vice president of PML (N), said. She said that Sharif, 69, was seriously ill and needed immediate medical care which was not being given to him in jail.

Alleging that there was a serious threat to Sharif's life, Maryam said that her father was suffering from complicated ailments and needed focused treatment, including surgeries, and the treatment might go for a year.

She said that the treatment is complicated and doctors in Pakistan are reluctant to treat the high-profile patient. Maryam also claimed that her family was not informed about Nawaz's third heart attack that he suffered in Adiala Jail last year, The Express Tribune reported.

The three-time prime minister had in April sought the Supreme Court's permission to go abroad for medical treatment. However, permission was not granted.

He was given a six-week interim bail by the top court on March 26 to undergo medical treatment. He had filed a petition on April 27 for permanent bail as he was suffering from acute anxiety and depression that may lead to "sudden death".

...
Tags: nawaz sharif
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

The result of the ballot will be declared in the week commencing July 22, according to Xinhua. (Photo: File)

Queen not 'performing formal duties' to solve Britain political crisis: Putin

The meeting comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region. (Photo: Representational)

UK minister to visit Iran for crisis talks

The cause of the fire, which still wasn't fully extinguished by 10:00 am, is still unknown. Prosecutors have already opened an investigation. (Photo: Twitter)

3 dead, 1 injured in Paris building fire

Congress has authorized ICE to detain 40,000 migrants, and many others are sent to other overcrowded facilities across the nation. (Representational Image)

Donald Trump orders immigration sweep targeting 2,000 families: Report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

The study showed that 23 to33 per cent women respondents of an online study admitted to have engaged in a ‘foodie call’. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Australians take chilly plunge for nude winter solstice swim in Tasmania

Joy Walter, a 91-year-old from Tasmania's northeast, was one of the 1,915 who dashed for the water at 7:42 a.m. (2142 GMT on Friday), when the air temperature was just 5 Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). (Representational Image)
 

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Russia President Putin extends condolences to Himachal Pradesh bus mishap victims

'I ask that you pass on my words of sympathy and support to the victims' friends and families and wishes of early recovery to those injured,' President Putin further said in his message. (Photo: File)

Chinese President Xi Jinping offers to revive North Korea-US talks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping, walk together on Xi’s arrival at an airport in Pyongyang, North Korea on Thursday.

Pak PM Imran Khan trolled on Twitter for posting Tagore's quote as Khalil Gibran's

Most of the Twitter users teased Khan for his poor knowledge and asked him to confirm things before going public. (Photo: File)

Two sulking Muslim ministers in Sri Lanka return to government fold

Kabir Hashim and AHM Haleem were sworn-in as ministers by President Maithripala Sirisena. The development came a day after a meeting of the Muslim ministers to reconsider their positions ended inconclusively. (Photo:AP)

Close cooperation between Pak, China factor of peace, stability in region: Imran Khan

His office said in a statement that the Prime Minister underlined the importance of mutual support by China and Pakistan to each other on their respective issues of core interest. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham