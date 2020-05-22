59th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

118,654

428

Recovered

48,610

57

Deaths

3,585

1

Maharashtra41642117261454 Tamil Nadu13967628295 Gujarat129105488773 Delhi116595567194 Rajasthan62813542152 Madhya Pradesh59812844271 Uttar Pradesh55153204138 West Bengal31971193259 Andhra Pradesh2667170554 Punjab2028181939 Bihar19875719 Telangana1699103645 Karnataka160557141 Jammu and Kashmir144968420 Odisha11893937 Haryana103168114 Kerala6915105 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World Neighbours 22 May 2020 Pakistani aircraft c ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistani aircraft crashes in Karachi

REUTERS
Published May 22, 2020, 4:24 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2020, 4:24 pm IST
The PIA aircraft, with 99 passengers and eight crew members, crashed in a densely populated area
Representational Image. (AFP)
 Representational Image. (AFP)

Karachi: A PIA aircraft with 99 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed on Friday in a residential area of the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, officials said.

“The plane PK 8303 with 99 passengers and 8 crew members has crashed,” said a spokesman for the national carrier.

 

The Pakistani army said its quick reaction force and paramilitary troops have reached the site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.

Local TV station Geo showed crowds near the scene which appeared to be a densely populated area and ambulances trying to make their way through. It also showed black smoke billowing from the scene.

...
