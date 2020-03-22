World Neighbours 22 Mar 2020 Covid19: China repor ...
World, Neighbours

Covid19: China reports first case of local transmission in four days

AFP
Published Mar 22, 2020, 9:01 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2020, 10:48 am IST
The new domestic infection came about in Guangdong province, and was linked to a previous imported case
AP Photo
 AP Photo

Beijing: China reported 46 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, including its first case of local transmission in four days.

While the number of virus cases has been falling over the past few weeks in China, there has been growing concern around imported cases as countries around the world step up their fight against the pandemic.

 

An estimated 900 million people in 35 countries are now confined to their homes, including 600 million cooped in due to government lockdown orders, according to an AFP tally.

While about 56 million people in China's central Hubei province had been locked down since late January, authorities have begun to ease travel restrictions as the number of fresh infections in Hubei dropped to zero.

On Sunday, China reported 46 new virus cases, with all but one brought in from other countries. For the three consecutive days before, it had no new local cases.

The new domestic infection came about in Guangdong province, and was linked to a previous imported case, according to local authorities.

...
Tags: china covid-19, imported covid-19 cases, coronavirus outbreak, domestic transmission


Latest From World

AFP Photo

Asian countries step up efforts to contain Covid19 outbreak as cases rise

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. AP Photo

Trump hits out at China for being "very secretive" about virus outbreak

AP Photo

Britons vulnerable to Covid19 asked to stay indoors for three months, UK says

US Vice President Mike Pence, standing with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force team, speaks during a press briefing in the press briefing room of the White House in Washington, DC. AFP Photo

US vice president Mike Pence, wife test negative for Covid19



