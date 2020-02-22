World Neighbours 22 Feb 2020 For successful dialo ...
World, Neighbours

For successful dialogue with India, Pak must crack down on terrorists: White House

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2020, 3:03 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2020, 3:03 pm IST
White House said that President Trump encourages reduced tensions between India and Pakistan
Ap File Photo
 Ap File Photo

Washington: US President Donald Trump is encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, the White House said on Friday, emphasising that any successful dialogue between the two neighbours would be possible only if Pakistan cracks down on terrorists and extremists on its territory.

“I think what you'll hear from the President is very much encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, encouraging the two countries to engage in bilateral dialogue with each other to resolve their differences,” a senior administration official said, when asked whether Trump would offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue again during his upcoming Indian visit.

 

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will lead a 12-member American delegation to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.

“We continue to believe a core foundation of any successful dialogue between the two (Indian and Pakistan) is based on continued momentum in Pakistan's efforts to crack down on terrorists and extremists on its territory. So we continue to look for that,” the official said.

“But I think the president will urge both countries to seek to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC) and refrain from actions or statements that could increase tensions in the region,” said the official who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

Responding to a question on the Afghanistan peace process, the official said the United States would just encourage India, as it does with regional countries, to do whatever it can to support this peace process so that it can be successful and can potentially end 19 years of military, diplomatic, economic engagement.

“You know, that we can end the military engagement. We will be continuing our diplomatic and economic engagement, which has been there over the last 19 years. But we certainly would look to India to support this peace process -- an important country in the region, important to the overall stability of the region. So I think if the issue comes up, that is what would be the request from the president,” the official said.

...
Tags: us white house, bilateral ties, pakistan, india


Latest From World

Peace activists gather in Kandahar to celebrate the partial truce, a potentially historic turning point in the war. AFP Photo

Week-long partial truce comes into effect in Afghanistan amid isolated attacks

Attendees listen during a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas. AP Photo

Bernie demands Russia to "stay out" of US presidential race

Medical workers wearing protective gear carry a patient infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Chuncheon, South Korea. AFP Photo

Deaths due to COVID-19 on the rise outside China

Fessenheim nuclear power plant. Wikimedia commons photo.

France begins shutting down nuclear plant after 43 years of operation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

Team Con-Sol-E 4.0 from Nirma University wins fifth Mitsubishi Electric Cup

The Mitsubishi Electric Cup
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Deaths due to COVID-19 on the rise outside China

Medical workers wearing protective gear carry a patient infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Chuncheon, South Korea. AFP Photo

Women taking frontline combat roles around the world

Representational image (PTI image)

Hospital director at the COVID-19 epicentre dies

Medical staff members work at an exhibition centre converted into a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. AFP Photo

Bring back our children, plead parents of Pakistani students stranded in China

Family members of Pakistani students studying in Wuhan, China, display students pictures on their mobile phones during a demonstration for the evacuation of their relatives after the Chinese city was badly hit by the coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. AP photo

Chinese President's early involvement in virus outbreak raises questions

Chinese students and their supporters hold a memorial for Dr Li Wenliang, who was the whistleblower of the NCOV-19. AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham