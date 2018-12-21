search on deccanchronicle.com
Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf files plaint against ex-president Asif Ali Zardari

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Dec 21, 2018, 12:25 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2018, 12:25 am IST
PTI lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman was tasked to file the disqualification reference.
Islamabad: The ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday filed a disqualification reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari before the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PTI lawmaker Khur-ram Sher Zaman was tasked to file the disqualification reference. The reference points out Mr Zardari’s concealment of an apartment in the US as its basis. The reference text mentions that Mr Zardari had not mentioned his apartment in the bank statements. 

 

Citing Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution the reference underscores that each candidate is required to submit complete asset details in the nomination papers and since Mr Zardari failed to adhere to the requirement, he is not qualified to be a member of the Parliament. 

Federal minister for information Fawad Chaudhary had made an announcement a day earlier regarding filing a disqualification reference against Mr Zardari.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has finalised its strategy ahead of Asif Ali Zardari’s appearance in the banking court on Friday in a case related to alleged money-laundering. 

