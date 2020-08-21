149th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,904,193

68,371

Recovered

2,157,941

50,099

Deaths

54,971

977

Maharashtra64328945912421359 Tamil Nadu3614353019136239 Andhra Pradesh3253962352183001 Karnataka2569751703814429 Uttar Pradesh1655101152272638 Delhi1573541418264257 West Bengal125992956632581 Bihar11275984578568 Telangana9742475186729 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5023132607183 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry87525312129 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
World Neighbours 21 Aug 2020 Pakistan denies repo ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistan denies report of rift with Saudi Arabia over Kashmir issue

PTI
Published Aug 21, 2020, 10:46 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2020, 10:46 am IST
A major reason behind OIC's inaction has been Saudi's reluctance to accept Pakistan's request for holding a meeting specifically on Kashmir
A paramilitary soldier stands guard by a road near the venue for India's Independence Day ceremony in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. (AP)
 A paramilitary soldier stands guard by a road near the venue for India's Independence Day ceremony in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. (AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday denied reports of a rift with Saudi Arabia and said the two countries enjoy strong ties, amid reports of strain in their relations over Riyadh's reluctance to toe Islamabad's line on the Kashmir issue.

Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have strong economic, political, security and military cooperation at all levels.

 

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's recent visit to Saudi Arabia attest to the unchanged fraternal relations and close contact between the two countries, Chaudhri said during his weekly press briefing.

"Pakistan remains firmly committed to the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia," he added.

He said that Pakistan appreciates the Kingdom's role in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has been pushing the 57-member organisation, which is the second largest intergovernmental body after the UN, for the foreign ministers' meeting since India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

 

However, there has not been any positive response from Jeddah-based OIC, the biggest bloc of Islamic countries in the world, to Pakistan's request so far.

A major reason behind the OIC's inaction has been Saudi Arabia's reluctance to accept Pakistan's request for holding a meeting specifically on Kashmir. Riyadh's support is crucial for any move at the OIC, which is dominated by Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

 

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, for the first time, criticised the Saudi government in a recent TV interview and threatened to call an OIC meeting by sidestepping the Gulf country.

Saudis avoided directly responding to Qureshi's remarks, but reportedly stopped renewing a USD 3.2 billion oil credit facility to Pakistan despite requests from Islamabad. Pakistan has also paid back USD 1 billion loan to Riyadh which, according to some reports, the Saudis had demanded.

 

In 2018, Saudi Arabia granted Pakistan a USD 3 billion loan and USD 3.2 billion oil credit facility to help its balance of payments crisis after Prime Minister Khan visited the country to seek financial support.

...
Tags: pakistan saudi arabia ties, kashmir issue, j&k abrogation, organisation of islamic cooperation (oic), article 370


Latest From World

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. (AFP)

Russian doctors refuse transfer of poisoned Kremlin critic to Germany

The Leshan Giant Buddha surrounded by floodwaters following heavy rains in Leshan in China's southwestern Sichuan province. (AFP)

What's behind China's record floods?

Former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg speaking during the last day of the convention. (AFP)

Bloomberg asks voters to review Trump as a coworker before him giving a second chance

A Chinese mining company in Papua New Guinea claims to have immunized employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial. (PTI)

Chinese mining company used COVID-19 vaccine in Papua New Guinea



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Rockets hit Kabul on Independence Day, several injured

Smoke rises from a rocket attack during Independence Day celebrations at the Defense Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan. — AP photo

Bhutan imposes 1st nationwide coronavirus lockdown

The government issued a stay-at-home order for its approximately 750,000 people, and all schools, offices and commercial establishments were closed. (Representational Image: AFP)

Pakistan lodges protest with India over Bengaluru riots

Residents walk past charred remains of vehicles vandalised by a mob over a social media post, allegedly by a relative of a Congress MLA, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Sri Lanka's new Cabinet ministers include four Rajapaksas

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, right, hands over credentials to his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa who also holds the finance, urban development and Buddhist affairs ministries during a ceremony in Kandy, Sri Lanka. (AP)

US urges its citizens not to travel to Pakistan citing pandemic and terror threat

People wear face masks and keep social distancing as they enter a cinema following an ease in restrictions that had been imposed to help control the coronavirus, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham