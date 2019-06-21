Cricket World Cup 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping offers to revive North Korea-US talks

AP
Published Jun 21, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 3:07 am IST
Xi’s two-day state visit to North Korea, announced just three days ago, began with the synchronised pomp of all major events in the country.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping, walk together on Xi’s arrival at an airport in Pyongyang, North Korea on Thursday.
Beijing: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang said on Thursday that his country is waiting for a desired response in stalled nuclear talks with the United States.

“North Korea would like to remain patient, but it hopes the relevant party will meet halfway with North Korea to explore resolution plans that accommodate each other’s reasonable concerns,” he said, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

 

Xi’s trip to North Korea, the first by a Chinese president in 14 years, raises the possibility that China could help break a months-long impasse in talks between the US and North Korea over the North’s nuclear weapons.

Describing the issue as “highly complex and sensitive,” Xi said his government is willing to play a constructive role in the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. “The international community expects the US and North Korea to continue to talk and achieve results,” he said, according to CCTV.

The summit comes as both countries are locked in separate disputes with the US — China over trade and North Korea over its nuclear weapons.

With Xi due to meet President Donald Trump next week in Japan, analysts say Kim may ask the Chinese leader to pass on a message that could revive the talks with the US.

