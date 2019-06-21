Russia President Putin extends condolences to Himachal Pradesh bus mishap victims

'I ask that you pass on my words of sympathy and support to the victims' friends and families and wishes of early recovery to those injured,' President Putin further said in his message. (Photo: File)

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the bus accident in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

In a message addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said: "Please accept my deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of the road accident in the state of Himachal Pradesh, in which many children and teenagers have died."

"I ask that you pass on my words of sympathy and support to the victims' friends and families and wishes of early recovery to those injured, " President Putin further said in his message.

Forty-three people died and 35 got injured after the bus carrying them fell into a deep gorge near Banjar area in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

A search operation is underway to locate the bodies.

Prime Minister Modi has also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Deeply saddened by the bus accident in Kullu. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. The Himachal Pradesh government is providing all possible assistance that is required," said Prime Minister Modi on the official twitter handle of the PMO India.