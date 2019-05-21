LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

World, Neighbours

Bangladesh gets tough on Pakistan; restrict visa issuance to its citizens

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : YASSER PATEL
Published May 21, 2019, 2:53 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Bangladesh, in its first step to isolate Pakistan from the international community, has restricted visa issuance for Pakistanis.
Sources in Pakistan say the Bangladesh High Commission visa section in Islamabad has been closed since Monday afternoon. (File Photo)
Dhaka: Igbal Sobham Chowdhary, advisor to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina confirmed that Bangladesh has taken firm steps to restrict Terror ‘elements’ from using their land for nefarious activities.

On a phone conversation with Times Now, Chowdhary told that India, being a close friend has regularly exchanged information regarding Terror organistions backed by Pakistani’s trying to use Bangladeshi soil. He said due to the close India-Bangladesh friendship, it will always firmly act against Pakistan and ensure they are isolated.

 

Bangladesh, in its first step to isolate Pakistan from the international community, has restricted visa issuance for Pakistani’s. This, however is a precautionary approach and not a full fledged permanent ban.

Sources in Pakistan say the Bangladesh High Commission visa section in Islamabad has been closed since Monday afternoon. Strict rules and instructions are placed to scrutinise each and every applicant before handing out visas. This is also applicable for few other countries as well.   

Bangladesh PM Advisor also alleged that since India and Bangladesh are practically neighbours and share a border, they are extra cautious of people entering Bangladesh particularly in regions bordering India. PM Hasina’s office and MOFA has already informed their Home department to make sure no shady activities take place in Bangladeshi soil.

Diplomats in Pakistan are already lobbying hard to exit FATF greylist and this decision from Bangladesh could add further salt to their wounds.

Tags: sheikh hasina, bangladesh-india relations, bangladesh visa restrictions
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka, Dhaka


