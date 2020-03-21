World Neighbours 21 Mar 2020 Covid19: No new dome ...
World, Neighbours

Covid19: No new domestic cases reported in China for the third day in a row

PTI
Published Mar 21, 2020, 8:50 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2020, 8:50 am IST
41 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland from the people arriving from abroad
A woman wearing a face mask takes photos of cherry blossoms in Nanjing in China's eastern Jiangsu province. AFP Photo
 A woman wearing a face mask takes photos of cherry blossoms in Nanjing in China's eastern Jiangsu province. AFP Photo

Beijing: China reported no domestically transmitted coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day even as seven more fatalities have been confirmed, taking the death toll in the country to 3255.

No new domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19 were reported on the Chinese mainland for the third day in a row on Friday, China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday.

 

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 81,008 by the end of Friday, which included 3,255 who died, 6,013 patients still undergoing treatment, 71,740 patients who had been discharged after recovery, the NHC said.

The NHC said 41 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Friday from the people arriving from abroad, taking the total number of imported cases to 269.

...
Tags: china covid-19, coronavirus outbreak, wuhan covid-19


