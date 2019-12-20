World Neighbours 20 Dec 2019 Pakistan Bar Council ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistan Bar Council slams DG ISPR's criticism of detailed verdict against Musharraf

ANI
Published Dec 20, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Ghafoor's statement was a clear cut violation of the legal and constitutional provisions and thus amounts to contempt of the court.
"If there are some flaws in the judgement of Musharraf's case, in the opinion of DG, ISPR, then the law has provided procedure and proper course for agitating such flaws, if any, before the higher judicial forums by way of appeal, revision, or constitutional petition." (Photo :ANI)
 "If there are some flaws in the judgement of Musharraf's case, in the opinion of DG, ISPR, then the law has provided procedure and proper course for agitating such flaws, if any, before the higher judicial forums by way of appeal, revision, or constitutional petition." (Photo :ANI)

Islamabad: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), an apex body of country's lawyers, has condemned the statement by DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor in which he had criticised the detailed judgement in the high treason case against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf to be against "humanity and religion".

A statement by the PBC released on Thursday said that Ghafoor's statement was a clear cut violation of the legal and constitutional provisions and thus amounts to contempt of the court.

 

"If there are some flaws in the judgement of Musharraf's case, in the opinion of DG, ISPR, then the law has provided procedure and proper course for agitating such flaws, if any, before the higher judicial forums by way of appeal, revision, or constitutional petition."

For the first time in Pakistan's recent history, a special court, earlier this week, had handed a death sentence to a former military general in a high treason court.

In a press conference here on Thursday, the ISPR chief had said that the words used in the detailed verdict against Musharraf were beneath any civil discourse, while also adding that the anarchy and discord would not be allowed to take place in the country, as per a report by The News International.

In its statement, the PBC said that the manner in which the judgement against Musharraf has been criticised by an official of the Army gave an impression that all the institutions in Pakistan are "subservient to the Armed Forces, to follow its dictation and there is no respect for any other forum including the judiciary."

It further said that the legal community in Pakistan is of the view that the attitude adopted by the Federal government, its ministers, law officers, and the Attorney-General confirms that the party in power has been installed by the Army and that its institution is on the 'driving seat'.

'We therefore strongly condemn and disapprove the insulting attitude of the Army officials, as well as the government functionaries towards the judiciary and the constitutional process of dispensation of justice," the statement concluded.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: pakistan army, pervez musharraf, asif ghafoor, pakistan bar council
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


Latest From World

Speaking to media here, Jaishankar said that the resolution neither provides a fair understanding of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir nor fair characterisation of what the Indian government is doing in the region. (Photo: File)

Have no interest in meeting Pramila Jayapal, says Jaishankar

Clocking in at four hours and twenty-five minutes, the question-and-answer session was one of the longest ever held by Putin in a format that has become an annual end-of-year tradition for the Russian leader. (Photo: File)

Vladimir Putin hints at leaving Russian presidency in 2024

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had made references to such a new so-called

UK confirms new fast-track visa for doctors from countries including India

The Joint Statement was issued at the end of the second India-US 2+2 dialogue between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Mark Esper and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the State Department on Wednesday amidst the historic impeachment vote against President Donald Trump. (Photo: MEA Twitter)

India, US ask Pak to take ‘immediate, irreversible action’ against terrorists



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Court directs for public hanging of Pervez Musharraf

Supporters of former Pakistani military ruler Gen. Pervez Musharraf protest a court’s decision to award him the death sentence, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Govt to disclose its view on verdict

Pervez Musharraf (Photo: File)

'Drag his body, hang for 3 days if...' Pak courts order on Musharraf

He was indicted on March 31, 2014, and the prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year. (Photo: File)

Pak Armed Forces express 'pain and anguish' on Pervez Musharraf's death sentence

The court on November 19 concluded the trial proceedings in the case against Musharraf for abrogating the constitution and declaring a state emergency on November 3, 2007. (Photo: File)

Democracy has won, remarks Bilawal Bhutto on Musharraf verdict

Bilawal Bhutto
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham