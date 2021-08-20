World Neighbours 20 Aug 2021 Nearly 1Bln children ...
World, Neighbours

Nearly 1Bln children at 'extremely high risk' globally due to climate change: UNICEF

ANI
Published Aug 20, 2021, 8:24 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2021, 8:24 pm IST
The UN agency called on governments and other relevant bodies to invest more in climate adaptation and resilience for children
The risk factors considered in the study included flooding, cyclones, heatwaves, water scarcity, air pollution, lead pollution, and infectious diseases. (AFP Photo)
 The risk factors considered in the study included flooding, cyclones, heatwaves, water scarcity, air pollution, lead pollution, and infectious diseases. (AFP Photo)

New York: One in two children around the world live in conditions exposing them to the extremely harmful effects of climate change, with those in the Central African Republic, Chad, Nigeria, Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau jeopardized the most, the UN Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday.

In a study titled "the climate crisis is a child rights crisis: Introducing the children's climate risk index," UNICEF said it has conducted the first comprehensive analysis of climate risk from a child's perspective, ranking countries based on their young populations' exposure to climate and environmental shocks.

 

"Approximately one billion children, nearly half the world's 2.2 billion children - live in one of the 33 countries classified as 'extremely high-risk'," UNICEF said.

The risk factors considered in the study included flooding, cyclones, heatwaves, water scarcity, air pollution, lead pollution, and infectious diseases.

"Climate and environmental shocks are undermining the complete spectrum of children's rights, from access to clean air, food, and safe water; to education, housing, freedom from exploitation, and even their right to survive. Virtually no child's life will be unaffected," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said.

 

The UN agency called on governments and other relevant bodies to invest more in climate adaptation and resilience for children, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 45 per cent by 2030, raise awareness, engage young people in climate change policymaking, and ensure that the recovery from COVID-19 is green.

...
Tags: unicef, climate change, global climate risk index 2021
Location: United States, New York


Latest From World

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern walks to the COVID-19 update press conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Mark Mitchell Pool photo via AP)

New Zealand extends Delta outbreak lockdown

In May this year, the ruling Communist Party of China approved a relaxation of its strict two-child policy to allow all couples to have up to three children. (Representational image: AP)

China approves three-child policy with sops to encourage couples to have more kids

Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP)

Taliban 'intensifying' search for Afghans who helped US: UN document

US Vice President Kamala Harris. (AFP)

Kamala Harris' Asia trip carries new urgency after Afghan collapse



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pak PM's party wins most seats in PoK legislative elections marred by violence

PTI got a simple majority to form the government without support of any other party. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pakistan PM Imran Khan wins trust vote; Opposition demands resignation

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (AFP)

Sri Lanka bans travellers from India with immediate effect

The Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday said that travellers from India will not be allowed to disembark in Sri Lanka. (AFP)

Taliban seize province near capital, attack northern city

Taliban fighters stand on a vehicle along the roadside in Kandahar on August 13, 2021. (AFP)

China confirms first human case of bird flu strain

Several strains of bird flu have been found among animals in China but mass outbreaks in humans are rare. (Representational image: AFP file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->