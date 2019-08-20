World Neighbours 20 Aug 2019 Imran gives Qamar Ja ...
Imran gives Qamar Javed Bajwa three more years extension

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Aug 20, 2019, 2:17 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 2:17 am IST
In November 2016, Gen. Bajwa had been appointed as the new Army Chief.
Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.
 Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday extended Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure by a full three-year term amid tension with India.

“Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa has been given an extension in term for three years. Prime Minister Imran Khan approved an extension in the term of the Army Chief for another three years,” said an official statement.

 

“Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed the Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure (November). The decision has been taken in view of the regional security environment,” the notification read.

The development comes amid simmering tensions between the nuclear-armed arch rivals after India revoked the special status for the Jammu and Kashmir.
In November 2016, Gen. Bajwa had been appointed as the new Army Chief. He was previously commander of the Rawalpindi Corps.

