88th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

395,812

14,721

Recovered

214,206

9,026

Deaths

12,970

365

Maharashtra124331627735893 Tamil Nadu5444930271666 Delhi53116235692035 Gujarat26198181671619 Uttar Pradesh157859638488 Rajasthan1390910801331 West Bengal127357001518 Madhya Pradesh114268632486 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka82815210124 Andhra Pradesh7961390596 Bihar7178509849 Telangana65263352198 Jammu and Kashmir5555314471 Assam490428499 Odisha4512314414 Punjab3615257083 Kerala2795141322 Uttarakhand2103138626 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa705670 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
World Neighbours 20 Jun 2020 China's latest ...
World, Neighbours

China's latest virus outbreak likely came from Europe: UN

AP
Published Jun 20, 2020, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 20, 2020, 2:43 pm IST
To date, Chinese officials have identified 158 cases in Beijing in the past week
Butchers selling meat stand at their stall as they wait for customers at a market in Beijing on June 20, 2020. (AFP)
 Butchers selling meat stand at their stall as they wait for customers at a market in Beijing on June 20, 2020. (AFP)

London: The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization confirmed Friday that the U.N. agency received genetic sequences from China involving Beijing’s recent coronavirus outbreak and said it appears the virus was exported from Europe.

At a press briefing on Friday, Dr. Michael Ryan noted that “strains and viruses have moved around the world” throughout the virus pandemic and said the fact that a virus from Europe sparked China’s latest outbreak did not mean the virus originated there.

 

“What it’s saying most likely is that the disease was probably imported from outside Beijing at some point,” Ryan said, adding that “establishing when that happened and how long the chain of transmission is, is important.” He said that many coronavirus strains spreading in New York could also be linked to Europe.

Ryan said that analysis of the genetic sequences China provided so far suggests that the virus spread from other people — and does not suggest that it jumped to humans from animals.

After the new coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, officials hypothesized that it likely jumped into people from animals at a wildlife market, although the species responsible has never been identified.

“This coronavirus (in China’s latest outbreak) looks very much like it’s of human origin,” Ryan said, calling for a detailed investigation to determine how the imported cases sparked such a large cluster.

To date, Chinese officials have identified 158 cases in Beijing in the past week. Most, if not all, have been linked to the city’s largest wholesale food market, where thousands of people work.

Ryan said it was essential to understand how the virus spread so quickly and what conditions in the market — included crowded workers, air conditioning and the presence of water — may have helped.

“The environment itself may have facilitated the spread of disease, at least initially,” he said. “That’s we’ve seen that in meatpacking plants,” he said. “We’ve seen that all over the world. So what is it about this environment that allows the disease to amplify that setting?”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday that the pandemic is “accelerating.” He said more than 150,000 cases were reported to the U.N. health agency on Thursday, the biggest single-day total so far.

Tedros warned countries not to relax their infection control measures too soon, though he recognized that many people have grown weary of lockdown restrictions and that governments are eager to jump-start their nations’ economies.

“We are in a new and dangerous phase,” he said. “The virus is still spreading fast. It is still deadly and most people are still susceptible.”

...
Tags: beijing, coronavirus, covid-19, united nations, second wave, genome strain, europe, details, findings


Latest From World

Customers sit at a bar in Sydney. (AFP)

Australia reimposes restrictions in its second-most populous state

Visitors wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus sit on benches while maintaining social distancing at a park in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP)

South Korea has biggest daily coronavirus rise in 3 weeks

A health official wearing protective gear takes a blood sample of a woman at a screening and testing facility point for the COVID-19 coronavirus, alongside a street in Islamabad. (AFP)

COVID-19 patients turned away from hospitals in Pakistan

Employee wearing masks as he disinfect to avoid contamination with the COVID-19 virus at the Mohammed V airport in Casablanca, Morocco. (AP)

Morocco reports highest number of daily coronavirus cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

COVID-19 patients turned away from hospitals in Pakistan

A health official wearing protective gear takes a blood sample of a woman at a screening and testing facility point for the COVID-19 coronavirus, alongside a street in Islamabad. (AFP)

Beijing reports drop in new coronavirus cases

Workers (L and C) guide a group of people wearing face masks as they wait in a queue to test for COVID-19 coronavirus, in Beijing on June 19, 2020. (AFP)

China publishes genome sequencing data of new cluster

Representational Image. (AFP)

Mainland China reports 32 new coronavirus cases, 25 of them in Beijing

Workers wearing protective clothing wait to check the temperature of passengers entering the airport in Beijing. (AFP)

Beijing says it must improve hygiene in markets after new outbreak

A worker places trays of food in the seafood section of a supermarket in Beijing on June 17, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham