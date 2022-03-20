World Neighbours 20 Mar 2022 Political turmoil in ...
Political turmoil in Pakistan deepens with govt supporters, Oppn taking to streets

ANI
Published Mar 20, 2022, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2022, 4:41 pm IST
Pak National Assembly Speaker summons Parliament session on March 25 for a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan
Islamabad: The deepening rift in ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government ahead of the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly has triggered protests in Pakistan with the supporters of the government and the Opposition both taking to the streets, reported local media.

While the PTI supporters gathered outside the house of MNA Malik Ahmed Hassan Dehar to protest against his defiance, workers of the opposition Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) staged a rally outside the residence of another PTI dissident Noor Alam Khan in a show of support for him and his family, the Dawn newspaper reported.

 

Notably, PTI supporters in Multan, PTI supporters, armed with batons and stones, chanted slogans against Dehar and against another MNA Rana Qasim Noon for switching their loyalties.

All the "turncoats" should either resign and contest elections against PTI candidates or face public wrath, the media outlet quoted PTI leader Nadeem Qureshi, who led the protest, as saying.

Meanwhile, JUI-F workers staged a rally outside the house of Noor Alam Khan to express their solidarity with him, according to the media outlet.

Moreover, PTI supporters also protested outside the house of MNA Wajiha Akram in Lahore on Friday, soon after she was seen inside Sindh House in Islamabad, where the defiant lawmakers are residing.

 

The developments come as Pakistan is going through political turmoil ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan after dozens of PTI MNAs come out in open defiance against the ruling party.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a session of the Lower House at the Parliament in Islamabad on March 25 for a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Tags: pakistan tehreek-i-insaf, no-confidence vote, pakistan prime minister imran khan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


