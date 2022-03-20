World Neighbours 20 Mar 2022 Pakistan: Massive ex ...
Pakistan: Massive explosion heard in Sialkot Cantonment area

ANI
Published Mar 20, 2022, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2022, 12:19 pm IST
The sound of the blast was reportedly heard near the cantonment area in the Punjab province
A massive explosion occurred in the northern Pakistani city of Sialkot (Video grab)
Islamabad: A massive explosion occurred in the northern Pakistani city of Sialkot, media reports said on Sunday.

The sound of the blast was reportedly heard near the cantonment area in the Punjab province.

 

"Pakistan - Multiple explosions at the Sialkot military base in northern Pakistan. Initial indications are this is an ammunition storage area. A large fire is burning. Cause as yet unverified," Rishi Suri, editor of The Daily Milap said in a tweet.

Tags: sialkot, cantonment area, blast in pakistan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


-->