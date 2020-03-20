Indian Embassy issues travel advisory amid increase in imported cases in China

Beijing: The Indian Embassy in Beijing on Friday issued a travel advisory for Indians travelling to China, highlighting strict screening and quarantine measures for the incoming travellers amid an increase in the number of imported coronavirus cases in the country.

The Indian Embassy's advisory came as China's health authorities said on Friday that it received reports of 39 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, all of which were imported.

China reported zero cases of new domestic coronavirus cases on Wednesday and Thursday including at the virus epicentre Wuhan following which foreigners' arrivals into Beijing and other cities have gone up

China has stepped up screening of the people coming from abroad saying that the imported cases began to increase steadily.

The Indian Embassy advisory said in view of recent announcements by Chinese authorities in connection with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in China, all Indian nationals who are required to travel to China for compelling reasons should note that depending on the airport of arrival, incoming travellers may be expected to fulfil additional documentary requirements as mandated by the local authorities.

Indian nationals who are required to travel to China are further informed that the hotlines of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), New Delhi, the Embassy of India in Beijing and the Consulate Generals of India in Guangzhou and Shanghai may be called in case of any query. Those wishing to get in touch with us may do so at: MEA, New Delhi: 1800118797/ +91-11-23012113/ +91-11-23014104/ +91-11- 23017905; Email: covid19@mea.gov.in.

Several airports in China, including Beijing and Guangzhou, have introduced new procedures for incoming travellers from overseas, including medical screening on arrival. The procedures may take place at the airport terminal itself or in designated screening centres, and takes around 9 hours on average to complete.