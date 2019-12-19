No order to special court in Musharraf’s case: Pak SC

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday has clarified that Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa did not give any directive to special court on the treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

A spokesperson of the top court said that CJP’s media interaction was presented out of context.

“The news being on-aired on channels is baseless, wrong and fabricated,” he said.

On December 17, special court in Islamabad had sentenced Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case. A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court (LHC) announced the verdict that was reserved on December 5.

During the hearing, Justice Seth said that the ex-president had been found guilty of violating the Article 6 of the Constitution by clamping the state of emergency on November 3, 2007.

The verdict was split 2-1 and a detailed verdict will be issued in 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said that they were focusing on the training of lawyers, judges and staff.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that in view of the nation’s progress, on the basis of investigations, the judge can review all aspects of the case.

The Chief Justice said that process of reforms without knowing the values of a society is ineffective, adding that the best lawyers should go for practice in the tribal districts.

Chief Justice Khosa went on to say that research programmes should be encouraged in the country.