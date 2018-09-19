search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The stage is set, the wait is almost over as the arch-rivals India and Pakistan square off in the Asia Cup 2018 group stage encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Dubai gears up for arch-rivals clash
 
World, Neighbours

Pak court orders release of Nawaz Sharif, daughter; suspends jail term

PTI
Published Sep 19, 2018, 3:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2018, 4:14 pm IST
Justice Athar Minallah read judgment and suspended sentences handed to them by accountability court judge on July 6.
Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and presumed political heir, was sentenced to seven years in prison on related charges. (Photo: File)
 Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and presumed political heir, was sentenced to seven years in prison on related charges. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: A top Pakistani court suspended Wednesday the jail sentences of former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law in a corruption case, according to media reports.

A two-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court heard the petitions filed by former Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar challenging their conviction related to the purchase of luxury flats in London, Geo News reported.

 

Justice Athar Minallah read the judgment and suspended the sentences handed to them by accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir on July 6.

Sharif, Maryam and Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively, in prison in the Avenfield properties case.

The two-judge bench ordered the release of the former premier, his daughter and son-in-law. Sharif, Maryam and Safdar were also directed to submit bail bonds worth Rs 0.5 million each.

Tags: islamabad high court, nawaz sharif, maryam nawaz, adiala jail, avenfield case
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Man pretends to give one of his 2 dogs ear drop so he doesn't feel left out

Viewers first see the first dog sitting as her owner, puts medicine into her ear and massages it in.
 

Logo, web portal launched for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, in presence of Minister of State for Culture Dr Mahesh Sharma, launched logo and web portal for 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: Twitter | @rashtrapatibhvn)
 

Dog owners face higher risk of E. coli, salmonella; bugs thrive in pets' water bowls

Most harmful bacteria species, including strains of E. coli and MRSA, were most frequently found in ceramic bowls. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Anonymous donor gives £37,000 to help woman with cerebral palsy walk again

Owen needed to raise a total of £60,000 for the surgery - and the unknown donor gave the huge sum to make her dreams come true. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in flash sale

The discounted fares are available for both economy lite and economy standard fares.
 

Going bald: Rubbing sandalwood oil on scalp may stimulate hair growth in just 6 days

It turns out that hair follicles are thought to contain 'smell receptors' that respond to the aromatic odour and trigger the main protein in hair to multiply. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Nawaz Sharifs back in jail as parole ends

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: DC archives)

Pakistan's Army Chief on 3-day visit to China over 'silk road' tension

Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), regularly holds meetings with world leaders due to the Pakistan armed forces' outsize influence in the nuclear-armed nation, where the military controls security and dictates major foreign policy decisions. (Photo: File)

Sri Lanka will urge UN to remove war crime charges against its troops: Prez

Addressing the media persons here Friday, Sirisena said he would use his address at the UN general assembly later this month to make a case for removal of war crimes charges. (Photo: File)

‘ISI world’s best intel agency, our first line of defence’, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan told ISI officials that his govt and people of country firmly stood behind the armed forces and intelligence agencies. (Photo: File | AP)

Pakistan denies opening Afghan trade route for India

Pakistan does not allow India to use the land route for trading with Afghanistan, arguing that 'technical and strategic' issues connected to transit trade should be resolved first. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham