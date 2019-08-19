World Neighbours 19 Aug 2019 Pak Army Chief Gen B ...
World, Neighbours

Pak Army Chief Gen Bajwa gets 3-year extension amid security concern

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 19, 2019, 6:21 pm IST
Updated Aug 19, 2019, 6:21 pm IST
Bajwa's extensive affairs of Kashmir was said to have gone in favour of the career infantry officer.
Before taking over as the army chief, Bajwa was widely perceived to be a dark horse. (Photo: AFP)
 Before taking over as the army chief, Bajwa was widely perceived to be a dark horse. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan , on Monday, extended the  tenure of Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa by three years in light of “regional security situation” amid tensions with India after New Delhi abruptly ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. His tenure was set to expire in November.

“General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure. The decision has been taken in view of regional security environment,” the order issued by Imran Khan read.

 

Before taking over as the army chief, Bajwa was widely perceived to be a dark horse, Hindustan Times reported.

His extensive affairs of Kashmir, however, was said to have gone in favour of the career infantry officer from the Baloch Regiment.

...
Tags: qamar bajwa, pakistan, imran khan
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Latest From World

'The Central Government of China has the determination, confidence and capability to safeguard the 'One Country, Two Systems' and maintain stability and prosperity in Hong Kong', the statement said. (Photo: AP)

China warns Canada against interfering in 'purely internal' Hong Kong matter

Ahluwalia was summoned by Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's Director General for South Asia and SAARC, over the alleged ceasefire violations in Nagrai village of the LoC, which claimed the lives of three Pakistani soldiers. (Photo: File | Representational)

Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violation

The ISIS had claimed the responsibility for carrying out the heinous blast. (Photo: ANI)

Multiple blasts in Afghanistan leave 66 injured

Iran had been locked in a high-seas standoff with US ally Britain. (Photo: AFP)

Iran says it has warned US against seizing oil tanker



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Post ban, Mika Singh gets time from FWICE to justify his performance at Karachi

Mika Singh.
 

Why exercising may cause your weight to increase

There are lot of factors that come into play when it comes to losing weight. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Apple accidentally confirms iPhone 11 event

Apple will be releasing three new handsets which include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
 

Anushka's pic in colourful bikini is too hot to handle, see Virat's reaction inside

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

What is the expected waiting period for Kia Seltos in top 20 cities?

Seltos can be had within a month of launch in cities like Gurgaon and Coimbatore.
 

Bad news for Apple as upcoming iPhone 11 upgrades leak

The iPhone 11 may be a bigger upgrade than imagined. (Photo: CultofMac)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violation

Ahluwalia was summoned by Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's Director General for South Asia and SAARC, over the alleged ceasefire violations in Nagrai village of the LoC, which claimed the lives of three Pakistani soldiers. (Photo: File | Representational)

Multiple blasts in Afghanistan leave 66 injured

The ISIS had claimed the responsibility for carrying out the heinous blast. (Photo: ANI)

Branded ‘witch’, Nepal woman force-fed human excreta: Police

A group of five women beat the victim and force-fed her human excreta at Birta village of Bhangaha area in Mahottari district on Monday, they said. (Representational Image)

PM Modi meets Oppn leader of Bhutan's National Assembly

Following the address, Modi visited the National Memorial Chorten, where he offered 'khaddar' and lit butter lamps. The monument honours the third King of Bhutan or the 'Druk Gyalpo', Jigme Dorji Wangchuck. (Photo: ANI)

Afghan President Ghani condemns 'inhumane' Kabul wedding hall blast

A security meeting has been called by Ghani in the wake of the attack. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham