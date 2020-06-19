87th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

381,091

13,826

Recovered

205,182

10,743

Deaths

12,605

343

Maharashtra120504608385751 Tamil Nadu5233428641625 Delhi49979213411969 Gujarat25658178271592 Uttar Pradesh157859638488 Rajasthan1385710742330 West Bengal127357001518 Madhya Pradesh114268632486 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka79444983114 Andhra Pradesh7496496192 Bihar7040457144 Telangana60273301195 Jammu and Kashmir5555314471 Assam490428499 Odisha4512314414 Punjab3615257083 Kerala2795141322 Uttarakhand2103138626 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa705670 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
World Neighbours 19 Jun 2020 Mainland China repor ...
World, Neighbours

Mainland China reports 32 new coronavirus cases, 25 of them in Beijing

REUTERS
Published Jun 19, 2020, 9:35 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2020, 9:35 am IST
Authorities have restricted the movement of people in the capital and stepped up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading further
Workers wearing protective clothing wait to check the temperature of passengers entering the airport in Beijing. (AFP)
 Workers wearing protective clothing wait to check the temperature of passengers entering the airport in Beijing. (AFP)

Beijing: Mainland China reported 32 new coronavirus cases as of the end of June 18, 25 of which were reported in the capital city Beijing, China’s National Health Commission said on Friday.

This compared with 28 confirmed cases a day earlier, 21 of which were in Beijing. Local authorities are restricting the movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading further following a series of local infections.

 

Another five asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those who are infected with the coronavirus but show no symptoms, were also reported as of June 18 compared with eight a day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.

...
Tags: china second wave, coronavirus, covid-19, beijing, xinfadi market


