Cricket World Cup 2019

World Neighbours 19 Jun 2019 CPEC will be a boon ...
World, Neighbours

CPEC will be a boon to Pakistan suggests former diplomat

ANI
Published Jun 19, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Pakistan regime in PoK has offered incentives for investment in the Mirpur SEZ, the Pakistani official said.
Under CPEC, nine SEZs are slated to be established across Pakistan, including one in PoK's Mirpur. He alleged that 1,185 acres of land have been identified for the project in the region, the acquisition of which will take place in two phases. (Photo: File)
 Under CPEC, nine SEZs are slated to be established across Pakistan, including one in PoK's Mirpur. He alleged that 1,185 acres of land have been identified for the project in the region, the acquisition of which will take place in two phases. (Photo: File)

Muzaffarabad: Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-related projects will turn the disputed territory of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) into Pakistan's "economic engine," claimed a former diplomat of the country, Sardar Masood Khan, on Tuesday.

He added that a "comprehensive strategy" needs to be chalked out for it while speaking a conference titled "Special Economic Zone (SEZ) - Future Prospects and Potential" at a university here.

 

The former diplomat said that one of the four CPEC projects in PoK has been completed, according to The Express Tribune. He also added that "initial planning" for two more projects has been completed.

Khan further said that work on the Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mangla-Mirpur highway -- which connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to PoK -- would begin next year, during his address.

Under CPEC, nine SEZs are slated to be established across Pakistan, including one in PoK's Mirpur. He alleged that 1,185 acres of land have been identified for the project in the region, the acquisition of which will take place in two phases.

While 571 acres of land in the disputed region would be taken in the first phase, the rest would be acquired in the second.

Khan added that the environmental study, topographic survey and other technical formalities for the SEZ in PoK have been completed and handed over to Chinese officials.

The Pakistan-instated regime in PoK has offered incentives for investment in the Mirpur SEZ, the Pakistani official said.

"These incentives include tax-free import of machinery and other equipment, construction of infrastructure, and permission to prospective investors to generate their own electricity to run the industries at the local level," he stated.

A board of investment (BOI) has also been set up by the Pakistani regime in the disputed territory "to attract investment by local and foreign investors as well as overseas Kashmiris," Khan added.

Regular protests against hydropower projects amongst other things have been suppressed by the Islamabad regime in PoK. Scores of protesters have been detained.

Protesters have alleged that projects which were supposed to bring prosperity have adversely affected the lives of the common people, with many of them being forced to migrate to other places.

The former Pakistani diplomat also said that planning to ensure an "uninterrupted supply of natural resources and electricity" to the SEZ is underway.

Towards this, a dry port is being set up, e-filing system is being introduced while a railway link between Dina, Jhelum and Mirpur is being established.

...
Tags: pakistan, cpec
Location: Pakistan, Punjab


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Local news reports said Hoffman's father has described his daughter as having a learning disability and the mindset of a 12-year-old. (Photo: Cynthia Hoffman)

Promised USD 9 million online, US teen killed 'best friend': police

The cabinet on Tuesday decided that the project is in national interest as it would be creating jobs and bringing in billions of dollars to state coffers. (Photo: PTI | File)

Trudeau’s government approves expansion of divisive trans mountain pipeline

He revisited campaign themes from four years ago, decrying illegal immigration, the news media and his 2016 Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump launches 2020 re-election campaign, presents himself as 'victim'

His office said in a statement that the Prime Minister underlined the importance of mutual support by China and Pakistan to each other on their respective issues of core interest. (Photo: File)

Close cooperation between Pak, China factor of peace, stability in region: Imran Khan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Andhra kickstarts police reforms, gives weekly off police personnel

A separate IT platform has been prepared to monitor the implementation of weekly-off. (Photo: File)
 

Mumbai man arrested for possessing whale vomit worth Rs 1.7 crore

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and forest department officials laid a trap on Saturday in the Cama Lane of suburban Vidyavihar area and arrested Rahul Dupare, police said. (Representational Image)
 

Promised USD 9 million online, US teen killed 'best friend': police

Local news reports said Hoffman's father has described his daughter as having a learning disability and the mindset of a 12-year-old. (Photo: Cynthia Hoffman)
 

Meet Sandor Gonzalez: Cuban artist who sketches under the sea

The Cuban learnt to then soak the canvasses for at least an hour and rinse them to get rid of the salt and any organic matter, before hanging them out to dry. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Delhi traffic cop spreads road safety awareness with rap songs

The cop also buys helmets from his own pocket and gifts it to others. Till date, he has circulated around 700 helmets to people. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Passionate kiss to fun moments, Amy Jackson shares adorable pics with fiance George

Amy Jackson with George Panayiotou. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Close cooperation between Pak, China factor of peace, stability in region: Imran Khan

His office said in a statement that the Prime Minister underlined the importance of mutual support by China and Pakistan to each other on their respective issues of core interest. (Photo: File)

Pak journalist files complaint against minister for slapping him

Ibrahim replied to the minister's remarks in a television programme and accused him of using state vehicles for personal purposes during his tenure as information minister. (Photo: Facebook)

Avalanche in Ishkoman Valley leaves Pakistani climber dead, 2 injured

The four Italian climbers involved are expedition leader Tarcisio Bellò, Luca Morellato, David Bergamin and Tino Toldo. (Representational Image)

'Called me Indian spy': Pakistan minister defends attack on journalist

'That incident shouldn't have happened but it did, unfortunately,' Chaudhry told Neo News. (Photo: Facebook)

'Bought in Pakistan’: Pakistani woman endures rape in China

Natasha was one of hundreds of Pakistani girls who have been married off to Chinese men in return for cash payments to their families, most of them Christians, a community that is among the poorest of the poor in the country. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham