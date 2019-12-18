Pak court sentences Pervez Musharraf to death

Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case.

Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor immediately said that the armed forces were furious over the verdict as a former army chief cannot be a ‘traitor.’

He said Mr Musharraf had fought wars for Pakistan, adding the case was heared in urgency.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court (LHC) announced the verdict that was reserved on December 5.

During the hearing, Justice Seth said that former military ruler had been found guilty of violating the Article 6 of the Constitution by clamping the state of emergency on November 3, 2007.

According to the High Treason (Punishment) Act, 1973, “any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or hold in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance the Constitution by use of force or show force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.” The sentence for high treason is death or lifetime imprisonment. The verdict was split 2-1 and a detailed verdict will be issued in 48 hours. Later, defence lawyer said Musharraf, currently residing in Dubai, has been informed about the decision and that he will challenge the special court’s judgment. Earlier, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf filed a plea in special court requesting to name more accused in treason case.