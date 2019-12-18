World Neighbours 18 Dec 2019 Pak court sentences ...
World, Neighbours

Pak court sentences Pervez Musharraf to death

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Dec 18, 2019, 4:07 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2019, 4:07 am IST
Pakistan army furious, says ex-army chief can’t be traitor.
Pervez Musharraf
 Pervez Musharraf

Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case.

Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor immediately said that the armed forces were furious over the verdict as a former army chief cannot be a ‘traitor.’

 

He said Mr Musharraf had fought wars for Pakistan, adding the case was heared in urgency.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court (LHC) announced the verdict that was reserved on December 5.

During the hearing, Justice Seth said that former military ruler had been found guilty of violating the Article 6 of the Constitution by clamping the state of emergency on November 3, 2007.

According to the High Treason (Punishment) Act, 1973, “any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or hold in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance the Constitution by use of force or show force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason.” The sentence for high treason is death or lifetime imprisonment. The verdict was split 2-1 and a detailed verdict will be issued in 48 hours. Later, defence lawyer said Musharraf, currently residing in Dubai, has been informed about the decision and that he will challenge the special court’s judgment. Earlier, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf filed a plea in special court requesting to name more accused in treason case.

...
Tags: pakistani court, pervez musharraf


Latest From World

Bilawal Bhutto

Democracy has won, remarks Bilawal Bhutto on Musharraf verdict

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday turned down the proposal to convene a meeting on Kashmir after France vetoed the move, French diplomatic sources told news agency ANI. (Photo: File)

After France vetoed, UNSC turns down proposal to convene meet on Kashmir

“We plan to start the process before Christmas and will do so in the proper constitutional way in discussion with the speaker (of the House of Commons),” Johnson’s spokesman told reporters. (Photo: File)

British PM to present Brexit bill to MPs on Friday: spokesman

(Photo: ANI)

Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in high treason case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education,” he added. (Photo: ANI)
 

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

The tradition, which includes the veneration of Islamic holy men, dates back to at least the 16th century and combines ancestral African practices, Arab-Muslim and Berber influences. (Photo: AFP)
 

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest death toll in 16 years

The "historically low" number mostly died covering conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, the Paris-based watchdog said, which warned that "journalism remains a dangerous profession". (Representational Image)
 

Superman's first movie cape auctioned for nearly USD 200,000

The prop from Christopher Reeve's "Superman", which went for USD 193,750, headlined Monday's sale of about 400 cinephile items at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ayushmann Khurrana parties with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team at wrap-up bash

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Democracy has won, remarks Bilawal Bhutto on Musharraf verdict

Bilawal Bhutto

Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death in high treason case

(Photo: ANI)

Pervez Musharraf terms special court formation unlawful

Pervez Musharraf

Sri Lanka firmly committed to SAARC, says Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Rajapaksa said that the region as a whole requires to forge new avenues of cooperation to steer the Organization to be more effective in addressing the emerging challenges. (Photo: File)

With tomatoes Rs 300 a kg, Pak minister blames suspension of trade with India

His remarks came after the prices of tomatoes touched Rs300 per kg, creating panic among the people as the vegetable is a key ingredient of every kitchen. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham