search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Pakistan releases Indian prisoner Hamid Ansari

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Dec 18, 2018, 12:07 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2018, 12:07 am IST
The petition said that the federal government hasn’t taken any steps for his release.
Hamid Nihal Ansari, a 33-year-old Mumbai resident, was lodged in the Peshawar Central Jail after being sentenced by the military court on December 15, 2015. (Photo: Twitter)
 Hamid Nihal Ansari, a 33-year-old Mumbai resident, was lodged in the Peshawar Central Jail after being sentenced by the military court on December 15, 2015. (Photo: Twitter)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday announced release of Indian spy Hamid Nehal Ansari upon completion of his three-year sentence. Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammed Faisal tweeted: “Hamid Nehal Ansari, an Indian spy who had illegally entered Pakistan and was involved in anti-state crimes and forging documents, is being released upon completion of his sentence and is being repatriated to India.”

Ansari, a 33-year-old Mumbai resident, was lodged in Mardan Central Prison after being sentenced by a military court to three years’ imprisonment for possessing a fake Pakistani identity card on December 15, 2015. He was arrested from Kohat in November 2012 for illegally entering the country from Afghanistan.

 

The security agencies reported Ansari had used a fake identity card in the name of ‘Hamza’ and he had entered Pakistan through Afghanistan without travel documents. They had charged him for ‘espionage’ and ‘anti-state activities’.

Earlier on Thursday, a two-judge Peshawar High Court bench, comprising Justice Roohul Amin and Justice Qalandar Ali Khan, heard an appeal filed by Ansari through a senior lawyer. The petition said that the federal government hasn’t taken any steps for his release.

Ansari’s lawyer, Qazi Mohammed Anwar, said that his client’s prison term will end on December 15 and he should be released on the morning of December 16.
Ansari will not leave for his country immediately as the Peshawar High Court granted the government a month to complete his repatriation process. He will be handed over to Indian authorities.

...
Tags: hamid nihal ansari, repatriation, peshawar central jail




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal staff name Meghan, Harry as 'Monica and Chandler' from Friends for bossy nature

The Duchess has been compared to the Friends character, played by Courteney Cox, who is famed for being obsessively clean and bossy. (Photo: AP)
 

Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' tomb of ancient high priest

Relief statues are seen at the recently uncovered tomb of the Priest royal Purification during the reign of King Nefer Ir-Ka-Re, named "Wahtye", at the site of the step pyramid of Saqqara, in Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.The Egyptian Archaeological Mission working at the Sacred Animal Necropolis in Saqqara archaeological site succeeded to uncover the tomb, Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani, announced. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review: The eBook reader you have been waiting for

The flush display finally comes to the Paperwhite.
 

'Racist' Mahatma Gandhi statue pulled down by teachers in Ghana

The statue was unveiled to the public in June 2016 by India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee.
 

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

Scientists found that they could protect animal models from HIV by injecting them with neutralizing antibodies that were produced in the lab. (Photo: PTI)
 

Doctors shocked to find needles buried inside woman's body for 30 years

According to the traditional technique leaving needles in the skin can alleviate pain (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan rejects US blacklisting over religious freedom violations

Pakistan is a multi-religious and pluralistic society where people of diverse faiths and denominations live together, including around 4 per cent of Christians, Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs. (Representational Image)

India has stakes in Afghanistan, cooperation necessary for peace process: Pak

'Some meetings have taken place [among key stakeholders] for establishment of peace in Afghanistan. India also has stakes in Afghanistan and its cooperation will also be needed,' Qureshi said. (Photo: File)

Sri Lanka court suspends Mahinda Rajapakse's powers as PM

A majority of legislators asked the court last week to intervene, saying Rajapakse remained in office despite parliament passing motions against him. (Photo: File)

Kartarpur corridor: US welcomes Indo-Pak efforts to increase people-to-people ties

The route along the India-Pakistan border is three kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab. Once opened, it would allow Sikh pilgrims a direct access to the historic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev died in 1539. (Photo: Youtube | Screengrab)

Sri Lanka: Ousted PM Wickeremesinghe wins control of key panel in Parliament

The Speaker named five members from United National Front (UNF) of Wickeremesinghe, and one each from the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP). (Photo: File | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham