To defend U-turns in politics, Imran Khan gives Hitler's example: report

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday justified taking 'U-turns' in politics.

Khan even cited the example of former German dictator Adolf Hitler to support his argument that a politician who does not take 'U-turns' according to the situation is not a real leader.

"Hitler and Napoleon (Bonaparte) suffered huge defeats and caused losses as they did not take U-turns," Geo News quoted Khan, as saying.

Khan was interacting with journalists in Islamabad when he made these comments.

"If you are walking and there is a wall in front of you, then you will have to change and find another way and a leader who does not know how to take U-turns is not successful," Khan was quoted by a journalist who attended the interaction.

Pakistan Prime Minister's comments have drawn sharp criticism.

"Imran Khan is Hitler and is taking U-turns to avoid losses," said Pakistan Peoples' Party leader Khursheed Shah.

He said that the prime minister was sending a message that Hitler had failed because he did not take a U-turn otherwise he would be successful.

On Friday, Khan also talked about his visit to China.

"Concrete results of my visit are beginning to show. We are receiving all forms of aid from China and are satisfied," Khan commented on his recent trip to China.

On the economic condition, Khan assured that situation will start improving from next year.

"The next three to six months are difficult but from next year onward our economic situation is going to improve significantly and we will be on the right track," he claimed.

Recently, Imran Khan-led-government announced the unveiling of a comprehensive package on education, health and poverty alleviation after the completion of its first 100 days.