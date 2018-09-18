search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Pakistani govt's auction falls short, PM mocked for daily helicopter travel

REUTERS
Published Sep 18, 2018, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2018, 1:07 pm IST
Khan promised to cut costs, including trimming motorcades of government officials and selling public land.
Khan has been mocked for taking a helicopter into Islamabad most days, after declaring he would eschew luxury perks. (Photo: AP)
 Khan has been mocked for taking a helicopter into Islamabad most days, after declaring he would eschew luxury perks. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad: Lower-than-expected sales in an auction of Pakistani government vehicles have dealt another early setback to new Prime Minister Imran Khan’s populist vow to raise quick revenues through cost-cutting, a campaign that has drawn both praise and ridicule.

The auction on Monday raised about 200 million rupees (USD 1.6 million), government official Mohammad Asif told local Geo TV. That is just one-tenth of the amount he had predicted, and only 61 of just over 100 vehicles were sold.

 

The event had been billed as part of Khan’s drive to give “the nation’s wealth to its rightful owners”. Critics say most of the measures so far are more symbolism than significant savings.

Former cricket star Khan, 65, took office last month after an election campaign in which he railed against what he denounced as corruption and waste by the two main political parties that ruled for than 50 years in between periods of military rule.

Khan promised to cut costs, including trimming motorcades of government officials and selling public land.

“It is a change of mindset,” he said in a speech on Friday. “I will be counting every single rupee I have to spend on me.”

Khan’s campaign, however, has been somewhat undercut by his near-daily helicopter commute from his home in the hills surrounding Islamabad.

Critics say the cost-cutting so far has been mostly cosmetic. “There is nothing new in the current austerity drive,” said political commentator Raza Rumi.

Auctions of ageing government vehicles, for example, have taken place for years, with less publicity.

Nearly three-quarters of the 101 vehicles on offer on Monday were more than 10 years old. Two were 32-year-old Toyota Corollas.

And the total sales indicated little interest for the event’s showcase items - bullet-proof Mercedes estimated at about USD 1.5 million each.

Ideas

The auction revenue is dwarfed by the government’s fiscal deficit, projected this year for 1.7 trillion rupees.

However, information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, said even symbolic steps were important for building national unity and small savings could add up.

“If you try to see its effect on the GDP, it is small, but in numbers, it is not small,” Chaudhry told Reuters.

Pakistan is likely to soon face painful conditions for foreign financing - possibly an International Monetary Fund bailout - to address dwindling foreign currency reserves and a ballooning current account deficit.

Still, reaction to the new government’s austerity drive has been mixed.

When Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced he would not fly first class, only business class, while abroad, many pointed out this was already the case under the previous government for most trips.

Other early ideas - to cut some 500 staff from Prime Minister House and establish a six-day work week for civil servants - were shelved as unworkable.

Helicopter optics

In particular, Khan has been mocked for taking a helicopter into Islamabad most days, after declaring he would eschew luxury perks.

Information Minister Chaudhry argued that the helicopter uses less fuel than a motorcade, saying at one point it cost only 50 rupees (40 cents) per kilometre.

That calculation provoked ridicule.

“Why don’t you stop metro bus service and instead let people enjoy the cheap helicopter rides?” quipped a TV host.

In fact, Khan’s helicopter costs about 200,000 rupees (USD 1,633) per hour factoring in fuel, crew, maintenance and inspections, Syed Naseem Ahmad, president of the Society of Air Safety Investigation Pakistan told Reuters.

Optics aside, analysts say Pakistan will have to take more painful policy cuts in government spending to truly reduce the deficit. The new government on Monday did raise gas prices by 10 to 20 percent.

A further indication of a wider austerity policy is likely to come on Tuesday, when Finance Minister Asad Umar announces revisions to the budget.

There were about 500 attendees at Monday’s auction and some were happy to take the vehicles off the government’s hands.

Nawab Gul bought a 2005 Toyota Altas for 1.25 million rupees (USD 10,000).

“They are saying the national coffers are empty. So, here, have my two cents,” Gul said.

Tags: imran khan, pakistan government, austerity measures
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Model goes into labour minutes after walking in Rihanna's NYFW show

Slick, whose real name is Simone Thompson, sported black nipple pasties and strappy bondage lingerie during the catwalk show. (Photo: AP)
 

boAt Rockerz 430 Review: Immersive audio delivered on a budget

We spent a few days with it, listening to the melodies of various genres, watching movies and playing games.
 

When Stephen King inspired the writer in Nikhil Pradhan

Cover image of Nikhil Pradhan's book Cold Truth (Facebook Screengrab/ Nikhil Pradhan)
 

Beware couples! Fortnite could destroy your marriage

Since January 2018, out of 4,665 divorce cases in the UK, 5 per cent of them have been hunted by the game alone.
 

Watch: Skydiver jumps off plane from 13,000 ft to wish PM Modi on his 68th birthday

After the successful jump, Mahajan (35) uploaded a video of her unique birthday greeting on social networking site Facebook. (Photo: Facebook: Shital Mahajan)
 

Watch: Focused MS Dhoni bats in nets ahead of Asia Cup opener vs Hong Kong

(Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Nawaz Sharifs back in jail as parole ends

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: DC archives)

Pakistan's Army Chief on 3-day visit to China over 'silk road' tension

Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), regularly holds meetings with world leaders due to the Pakistan armed forces' outsize influence in the nuclear-armed nation, where the military controls security and dictates major foreign policy decisions. (Photo: File)

Sri Lanka will urge UN to remove war crime charges against its troops: Prez

Addressing the media persons here Friday, Sirisena said he would use his address at the UN general assembly later this month to make a case for removal of war crimes charges. (Photo: File)

‘ISI world’s best intel agency, our first line of defence’, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan told ISI officials that his govt and people of country firmly stood behind the armed forces and intelligence agencies. (Photo: File | AP)

Pakistan denies opening Afghan trade route for India

Pakistan does not allow India to use the land route for trading with Afghanistan, arguing that 'technical and strategic' issues connected to transit trade should be resolved first. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham