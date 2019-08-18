World Neighbours 18 Aug 2019 Afghan President Gha ...
World, Neighbours

Afghan President Ghani condemns 'inhumane' Kabul wedding hall blast

ANI
Published Aug 18, 2019, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 2:13 pm IST
Slamming the Taliban for denying their involvement in the explosion, Ghani said the group encourages terrorists to carry out such attacks.
A security meeting has been called by Ghani in the wake of the attack. (Photo: AP)
 A security meeting has been called by Ghani in the wake of the attack. (Photo: AP)

Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, on Sunday, strongly condemned the barbaric suicide blast at a wedding hall in Kabul which claimed the lives of over 60 people and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

"I strongly condemn the inhumane attack on the wedding hall in Kabul last night. My top priority, for now, is to reach out to the families of victims of this barbaric attack. On behalf of the nation I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were martyred," he said in a series of tweets.

 

A security meeting has been called by Ghani in the wake of the attack.

"For those who are wounded, I pray for your speedy recovery. I have ordered the relevant authorities to urgently assist in managing the wounded. In response to this targeted attack I have called an extraordinary security meeting to review and prevent such security lapses," the Afghan President said.

Slamming the Taliban for denying their involvement in the explosion, Ghani said the group provides a platform for terrorists to carry out such attacks.

"Taliban cannot absolve themselves of blame, for they provide a platform for terrorists. Today is the day of mourning, hence #StateBuilder have cancelled today's gathering at the Loya Jirga tent," he tweeted.
At least 63 people were killed and over 180 others were injured in a suicide blast at a wedding hall in Kabul on Saturday night. The wedding hall is located in police district 6 (PD6) and the blast took place at 10:40 pm (local time).

"Women and children are among those killed and wounded in the blast," Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Nusrat Rahimi said.

Sources and eyewitnesses said that the hall was packed with guests when the explosion rattled the vicinity. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

According to an Afghan-based journalist Bilal Sarwary, it was a Hazara wedding which was targeted by a suicide bomber.

The attack comes at a time when the US and Taliban are appearing to reach an agreement over the Afghan peace process to end the 18-year civil war and reducing the number of American troops stationed in the war-torn country.

...
Tags: taliban
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul


Latest From World

Pakistan is a key player in the talks between the Taliban and the US in an effort to end the war in Afghanistan and allow withdrawal of American troops. (Photo: AFP / File)

Won't derail peace talks with US despite blast in Balochistan: Afghan Taliban

Following the address, Modi visited the National Memorial Chorten, where he offered 'khaddar' and lit butter lamps. The monument honours the third King of Bhutan or the 'Druk Gyalpo', Jigme Dorji Wangchuck. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi meets Oppn leader of Bhutan's National Assembly

The woman snatched the torn Indian flag from the demonstrators hands and under their feet. (Photo: Twitter | @PoonamJoshi_)

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

On Thursday, bowing to pressure from Trump, Israel barred a visit by Rashida Tlaib and fellow Democrat Ilhan Omar that it had initially said it would allow. (Photo: File)

‘May god ruin Trump’: Grandmother of US Congresswoman barred by Israel



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

The woman snatched the torn Indian flag from the demonstrators hands and under their feet. (Photo: Twitter | @PoonamJoshi_)
 

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

The JC Bose Fellowship is awarded to scientists in recognition for their outstanding performance by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here's why Ekta Kapoor chose Ayushmann Khurrana as lead actor for 'Dream Girl'

Dream Girl's first look featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

Soon after the call on August 8, the authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush, Trisha, Pariyerum Perumal win big, here's winners' list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Let me start with you': India's UN envoy shake hands with Pak scribes; see video

The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

PM Modi meets Oppn leader of Bhutan's National Assembly

Following the address, Modi visited the National Memorial Chorten, where he offered 'khaddar' and lit butter lamps. The monument honours the third King of Bhutan or the 'Druk Gyalpo', Jigme Dorji Wangchuck. (Photo: ANI)

70-year-old emaciated elephant paraded in Sri Lanka, she collapsed later

‘Considering what has transpired, I have ordered officials to initiate an inquiry and ascertain how and why an elephant in such poor health was used in the perehara (pageant) and to take necessary action against those responsible,’ wildlife minister John Amaratunga said. (Photo: Facebook | @SaveElephantFoundation)

Pak summons Indian envoy for 3rd time this week over alleged ceasefire violations

New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to ‘respect’ the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries. (Photo: File)

Only China backed Pakistan at UNSC meeting on Kashmir: report

Friday's consultative meeting was called by China, Pakistan's all-weather ally, on Islamabad's request to discuss the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Pakistan to give top military awards to two pilots for downing Indian jet

Wing Commander Muhammad Nouman Ali, who downed an Indian Air Force jet piloted by Abhinandan Varthaman on February 27, would be conferred with Sitar-e-Jurat while Squadron Leader Hassan Mahmood Siddiqui would be awarded with Tamgha-e-Shujaat. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham