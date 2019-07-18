Cricket World Cup 2019

World Neighbours 18 Jul 2019 Former Pakistan PM S ...
World, Neighbours

Former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrested: Pak media

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 18, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 3:58 pm IST
Abbasi was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau.
'Shahid Khaqan Abbasi... is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9(a) of National Accountability Offence, 1999,' an order by NAB said.(Photo: ANI)
 'Shahid Khaqan Abbasi... is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9(a) of National Accountability Offence, 1999,' an order by NAB said.(Photo: ANI)

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was on Wednesday arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with a corruption case.

Abbasi was nabbed on his way to Lahore for a press conference, becoming the country's third high-profile politician to be arrested after Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

 

Abbasi was arrested in connection with the liquefied natural gas (LNG) scam, where he and others are accused of illegally awarding LNG terminal contracts for a period of 15 years to a company of their liking in violation of defined rules, incurring losses to the state exchequer, The Express Tribune reported.

"Shahid Khaqan Abbasi... is accused of commission of the offence of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9(a) of National Accountability Offence, 1999," an order by NAB said.

"He shall be produced before the court for authorisation of detention for such period as may be necessary for finalisation of the investigation," it added.
Last year, NAB had launched an investigation against Abbasi and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over the alleged misuse of authority.

The anti-graft watchdog had summoned Abbasi in the matter earlier today.
Abbasi served as the prime minister from August 2017 to May 2018, following the disqualification of Sharif from office by the Pakistan Supreme Court over the Panama Papers scandal.

In December last year, an accountability court had handed a seven-year prison sentence to Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case and imposed hefty fines. He is currently serving his term at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

On June 10, former president Zardari was arrested by the NAB in connection with the fake accounts case. An accountability court has extended his physical remand till June 29.

...
Tags: shahid khaqan abbasi, national accountability bureau, pakistan, arrested
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

UN-proscribed Jamaat ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed arrested. ( Photo: ANI)

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed sent to 7-day judicial custody

Even more ludicrously, David alleges that his son would talk about Diana’s brother John, who sadly died as a baby just hours after his birth. (Photo: File)

Australian boy, 4, says he is Princess Diana's reincarnation

Authorities said Elmezayen transferred most of the money to Egypt and about USD 80,000 was seized from his US account. (Photo: Representative Image/File)

US man charged with drowning autistic sons

He gained international acclaim for his activism, receiving more than 250 honours including the Nobel Peace Prize. (Photo: AP | File)

Celebrating Nelson Mandela International Day, his legacy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Karnataka Minister HD Revanna arrives barefoot at state assembly

The 225-member state Assembly includes one nominated MLA. The halfway mark is 113. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Wildlife rescuers save baby rhino from flooded Assam's Kaziranga National Park

The 45-second long video showed the rescuers struggling to lift the calf out of the water. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Australian boy, 4, says he is Princess Diana's reincarnation

Even more ludicrously, David alleges that his son would talk about Diana’s brother John, who sadly died as a baby just hours after his birth. (Photo: File)
 

Is Maruti WagonR more fuel efficient than Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago?

Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Santro’s tested highway efficiency gets close to their claimed figure, however, the claimed figure for the Tata Tiago is a little off from the highway figure.
 

Teachers barred from using mobile phone in classes in Bikaner

'All the government and private schools in the district are directed to ensure the teachers turn off their mobile phones and submit it in the offices before class,' said the Director of Education. (Photo: File I Representational)
 

Tiger strays into house to relax, after floods in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park

Forest officials say 95 per cent of Kaziranga National Park has been flooded. (Photo: Twitter | @wti_org_india)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed sent to 7-day judicial custody

UN-proscribed Jamaat ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed arrested. ( Photo: ANI)

Pakistan shall proceed further as per law: Imran Khan on ICJ verdict

This tweet came hours later after the UN court had said that Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence 'should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the conviction and sentence'. (Photo: AFP | File)

Hafiz Saeed: From professor to the face of terror

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed holds two master's degrees from the University of Punjab and a specialization in Islamic Studies and Arabic Language from King Saud University. (Photo: File)

Relentless international pressure forces Pakistan to arrest Hafiz Saeed

Saeed, the chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was first arrested in 2001 after India accused him of his role in the Parliament attack. (Photo: File)

26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed arrested, sent to jail: Pak media

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham