Cricket World Cup 2019

World Neighbours 18 Jun 2019 Pakistan extends air ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistan extends airspace ban on India

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Jun 18, 2019, 1:04 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 1:04 am IST
Pakistan had closed down its eastern airspace after fresh a wave of tensions with India started in February.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had earlier restricted overfly and transit on Pakistani air space until June 15.
 The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had earlier restricted overfly and transit on Pakistani air space until June 15.

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday extended the restriction on its airspace for flights to India until June 28.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had earlier restricted overfly and transit on Pakistani air space until June 15.

 

After the suspension on overfly operations, flights from Lahore to Delhi, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Sri Lanka and Urumqi were cancelled.

Pakistan had closed down its eastern airspace after fresh a wave of tensions with India started in February. According to a CAA spokesperson, transit and overfly within Pakistani airspace will remain suspended until further orders. However, there are no restrictions on the operations on the country’s western airspace.

...
Tags: pakistan, airspace


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Kate Gallego

Mayor apologises over behaviour of Phoenix cops

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

Iran to cut limit on N-stockpile

Joshua Wong

Hong Kong’s activist Joshua Wong leaves jail

Natasha was one of hundreds of Pakistani girls who have been married off to Chinese men in return for cash payments to their families, most of them Christians, a community that is among the poorest of the poor in the country. (Photo: AP)

'Bought in Pakistan’: Pakistani woman endures rape in China



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

I've spoken to my IPS friends to keep it real: Ayushmann Khurrana

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Biggest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leak yet confirms rumours

The case fits in line with all the previous leaks and renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. (Photo: @Sudhanshu1414)
 

Gambhir gets flak for U-turn on match with Pakistan

But the same Gambhir was an expert commentator during the match on June 16. “Hypocritical,” people have pointed out. (Photo: File)
 

Tata Motors launches AMT variants of compact sedan Tigor

The two new trims will be offered with a 1.2 litre petrol engine, Tata Motors said in a statement.
 

ICC CWC'19: Pakistani fan blames players’ diet and fitness after loss to India

The fan, who was obviously frustrated with the team’s defeat, has stated the players were out eating junk a day before the match. (Photo: Salaam - Peace/Twitter))
 

This Bollywood beauty will surely fasten your heartbeats; guess who

Vaani Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

'Bought in Pakistan’: Pakistani woman endures rape in China

Natasha was one of hundreds of Pakistani girls who have been married off to Chinese men in return for cash payments to their families, most of them Christians, a community that is among the poorest of the poor in the country. (Photo: AP)

22-yr-old Pakistani blogger, journalist known for criticising Army hacked to death

Apart from being a social media activist, Khan was also a freelance journalist. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto discuss anti-govt campaign

Maryam Nawaz

Banish all fears of losing: Imran Khan's advise Pak team ahead of clash with India

Khan advised the skipper to

Rohingya crisis can destabilise region if not solved: Bangladesh President

According to Amnesty International, more than 750,000 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, fled Myanmar and crossed into Bangladesh after Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community in August 2017. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham