Ready to take on ‘Sharif Mafia’: Scandal-hit PTI leader Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) leader Imran Khan on Saturday claimed that he is ready to take on "Sharif Mafia".

While addressing his party's social media team here Khan said, “ am impatiently waiting for the 'big match', the general election 2018” as told by the Dawn.

He asked his social media team to expand and bring a change by introducing new ideas to develop public opinion against "Sharif Mafia" while alleging that ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had looted the national wealth and stashed it abroad.

He further said, "The PTI volunteers and their passion must defeat the paid (social media) mafia of the Sharifs' PML-N," he said adding the next general election would decide the fate of youth in Pakistan.

Khan claimed that people will be given the party tickets on the basis of merit and popularity in their respective constituencies. In case of multiple candidates from the same constituencies, a survey shall be conducted.

He also accused the ruling PML-N government of looting money in the name of projects.

On Saturday former Muttahida Qaumi Movement lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain also decided to join the PTI.

Earlier on March 12, Imran Khan had promised to transform Pakistan into a nation, Pakistani leaders Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Muhammad Iqbal had envisaged.

He had also announced to contest the next general elections from Karachi constituency.