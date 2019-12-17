World Neighbours 17 Dec 2019 Pakistan court adjou ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistan court adjourns Maryam Nawaz case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Dec 17, 2019, 12:45 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2019, 12:45 am IST
Further, federal cabinet, under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had opposed to send her abroad.
Maryam Nawaz.
 Maryam Nawaz.

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Lahore High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking return of her passport till December 24.

During the proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau requested the judge to extend time for submission of reply which was approved by the court.
Earlier, LHC had declared Maryam Nawaz’s petition seeking removal of her name from Exit Control List as inadmissible and directed her to approach the interior ministry in this regard.

 

Further, federal cabinet, under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had opposed to send her abroad. Federal minister for water resources Faisal Vawda urged the government not to exclude Maryam Nawaz’s name from the ECL.

...
Tags: national accountability bureau, maryam nawaz


Latest From World

On November 28, Bajwa got a six-month conditional extension from the Supreme Court, ending an unprecedented legal wrangle that shook the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and pitted the powerful military against the judiciary. (Photo: File | AP)

'Unbridled power can be dangerous': Pak SC on General Bajwa's extension

Stephen Biegun, the US special envoy for North Korea, arrived in South Korea on Sunday as Pyongyang stepped up pressure on Washington to make concessions to revive stalled denucleasisation talks ahead of a year-end deadline. (Photo: AP)

US envoy Stephen Biegun slams North Korea comments as 'hostile, unnecessary'

Myanmar has 'softened' stance following ICJ hearing: Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Forty-seven people were on the island -- a popular tourist attraction -- when the explosion happened. (Photo: AP)

New Zealand volcano eruption death toll rises to 18 as body search continues



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pervez Musharraf terms special court formation unlawful

Pervez Musharraf

Sri Lanka firmly committed to SAARC, says Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Rajapaksa said that the region as a whole requires to forge new avenues of cooperation to steer the Organization to be more effective in addressing the emerging challenges. (Photo: File)

With tomatoes Rs 300 a kg, Pak minister blames suspension of trade with India

His remarks came after the prices of tomatoes touched Rs300 per kg, creating panic among the people as the vegetable is a key ingredient of every kitchen. (Representational Image)

Sharif family involved in corruption

Nawaz Sharif (Photo: File)

Pakistan PM Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan wins defamation case against news channel

The court heard that during the telecast last year, Reham, a journalist and broadcaster, was also likened to a historical Pakistani female figure known as “Budhan Bai”, who was a well-known courtesan, as part of a series of “slurs” upon her reputation. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham