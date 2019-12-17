Pakistan court adjourns Maryam Nawaz case

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Lahore High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) vice-president Maryam Nawaz’s plea seeking return of her passport till December 24.

During the proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau requested the judge to extend time for submission of reply which was approved by the court.

Earlier, LHC had declared Maryam Nawaz’s petition seeking removal of her name from Exit Control List as inadmissible and directed her to approach the interior ministry in this regard.

Further, federal cabinet, under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had opposed to send her abroad. Federal minister for water resources Faisal Vawda urged the government not to exclude Maryam Nawaz’s name from the ECL.