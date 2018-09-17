search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Pakistan denies opening Afghan trade route for India

PTI
Published Sep 17, 2018, 5:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 5:41 pm IST
'Pakistan has not agreed to consider Afghanistan-India trade through our land,' Qureshi was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.
Pakistan does not allow India to use the land route for trading with Afghanistan, arguing that 'technical and strategic' issues connected to transit trade should be resolved first. (Photo: PTI)
 Pakistan does not allow India to use the land route for trading with Afghanistan, arguing that 'technical and strategic' issues connected to transit trade should be resolved first. (Photo: PTI)

Islamabad: Pakistan has refuted media reports that it has expressed readiness to talk on the restoration of the India-Afghanistan trade route using its land.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi rejected the reports after US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass was quoted as saying by an Indian newspaper that Pakistan had approached Afghanistan earlier this year and indicated its willingness to resume trade between Afghanistan and India through its land.

 

"Pakistan has not agreed to consider Afghanistan-India trade through our land," Qureshi was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.

Pakistan does not allow India to use the land route for trading with Afghanistan, arguing that "technical and strategic" issues connected to transit trade should be resolved first.

Bass was quoted as saying by the Indian daily that "A couple of months ago, for the first time the Pakistani government expressed a willingness to start talks with its Afghan counterparts for parameters to enabling trade between India and Afghanistan through Pakistan."

Bass reportedly said that a political settlement in Afghanistan was in Pakistan's long-term interest.

"Increased trade in both directions, increased connectivity through central and south Asia through Afghanistan - those are all missed opportunities if Pakistan has its sole focus on perpetuating the status quo," he said.

The US ambassador said that Indian firms had been investing heavily in Afghanistan's growth. Increased trade, connectivity through Central and South Asia through Afghanistan were all missed opportunities as a result of the prevalence of status quo.

Tags: india-afghanistan trade route, shah mahmood qureshi
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jack the Ripper's victims were not prostitutes

The Ripper killed his victims in Whitechapel, east London, between September and November 1888, but his identity has never been discovered.
 

Man fakes Down syndrome to hire carers for changing his nappy and bathing him

After being confronted, Menchaca reportedly admitted to lying about having Down syndrome. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nike becomes first major brand to launch 'sporting hijab' for women

The response on social media was largely positive (Photo: Twitter)
 

Men who speak faster may have better love lives: study

Experts felt that fast chat-up lines put a man’s brainpower on display (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Zaheer Khan feels MS Dhoni is the perfect solution to India's number 4 conundrum

There are very few players of Dhoni’s ilk when it comes to finishing an innings but the former India skipper has come under the scanner in the past few months for his inability to hit the gear when required. (Photo: AP)
 

Edinburgh Zoo bans staff from wearing hi-vis jackets, it puts their 2 pandas off sex

While Sweetie was artificially inseminated last year, she failed to reach full term. Sunshine, on the other hand, has proven 'unreceptive to natural mating.' (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan's Army Chief on 3-day visit to China over 'silk road' tension

Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), regularly holds meetings with world leaders due to the Pakistan armed forces' outsize influence in the nuclear-armed nation, where the military controls security and dictates major foreign policy decisions. (Photo: File)

Sri Lanka will urge UN to remove war crime charges against its troops: Prez

Addressing the media persons here Friday, Sirisena said he would use his address at the UN general assembly later this month to make a case for removal of war crimes charges. (Photo: File)

‘ISI world’s best intel agency, our first line of defence’, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan told ISI officials that his govt and people of country firmly stood behind the armed forces and intelligence agencies. (Photo: File | AP)

Parole of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, son-in-law extended by 3 days

Kulsoom was diagnosed with lymphoma last year, barely a month after Nawaz was removed from office by the Supreme Court, which ordered him to face trial in an anti-corruption court. (Photo: AFP)

Taliban say they're ready for second round of talks

The official, who spoke to The Associated Press from Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office, said they are waiting on Washington for a second meeting date. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham