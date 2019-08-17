World Neighbours 17 Aug 2019 Pakistan govt to hol ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistan govt to hold meeting to chalk out future course of action on Kashmir

ANI
Published Aug 17, 2019, 10:34 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2019, 10:34 am IST
Shah Mehmood Qureshi said: 'I have called for a meeting tomorrow at 11 am in which various Pakistani institutions would take part.'
This came after the UNSC held a closed-door consultation on Kashmir. The meeting was called by China on the behest of Pakistan. (Photo: File)
Islamabad: After failing to censure India at United Nations Security Council, baffled Pakistan government has called a high-level meeting on Saturday to discuss its future plan of action of on Kashmir issue. It will see the participation of various Pakistani institutions.

Speaking to media following the UNSC closed-door meeting, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said: “I have called for a meeting tomorrow at 11 am in which various Pakistani institutions would take part.”

 

“We will deliberate on the future course of action and what further steps can be taken to help and support the people of Kashmir,” he said.

This came after the UNSC held a closed-door consultation on Kashmir. The meeting was called by China on the behest of Pakistan.

However, the China-Pakistan axis failed tonight at UNSC closed-door meeting when a majority of the Council members refused to take up the Kashmir matter and rejected the Chinese position.

China and Pakistan stood isolated as a member after member refused to endorse their position.

When asked whether Pakistan is ready for dialogue with India, “Pakistan has always pushed for engagement and a peaceful resolution. The foreign minister there is no chance of bilateral talks until the curfew is lifted in Kashmir”.

...
Tags: imran khan, kashmir issue, un security council, shah mehmood qureshi
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad


