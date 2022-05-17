World Neighbours 17 May 2022 Beijing locks down m ...
World, Neighbours

Beijing locks down more people in China's 'zero-COVID' fight

AP
Published May 17, 2022, 2:05 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2022, 2:05 pm IST
Most of Beijing is not locked down, but the streets are much quieter than usual with many shops closed and people working from home
People queueing to undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Guangzhou in China's southern Guangdong province. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT
 People queueing to undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Guangzhou in China's southern Guangdong province. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT

Beijing: Authorities in Beijing restricted more residents to their homes on Tuesday in a now 3-week-long effort to control a small but persistent COVID-19 outbreak in the Chinese capital.

Seven adjoining areas in the city's Fengtai district were designated lockdown zones for at least one week, with people ordered to stay at home in an area covering about 4 by 5 km (2.5 by 3 miles). The area is near a wholesale food market that was closed indefinitely on Saturday following the discovery of a cluster there.

 

The added restrictions come as Shanghai, China's largest city, slowly starts to ease a citywide lockdown that has trapped most of its population for more than six weeks. The twin outbreaks in Beijing and Shanghai, the country's most prominent cities, have focused attention on whether China can sustain its strict zero-COVID approach, as many other countries adapt to the fast-spreading omicron variant and ease restrictions.

China recorded 1,100 new cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday. Of those, about 800 were in Shanghai and 52 were in Beijing. The daily number of new cases in Shanghai has declined steadily for more than two weeks, but authorities have been moved slowly to relax restrictions, frustrating residents.

 

In Beijing, the number of cases has held steady but new clusters have popped up in different parts of the city. City spokesperson Xu Hejian said that Beijing's top priority is to screen people related to the cluster at the wholesale food market and isolate those who test positive. A second wholesale food market in Fengtai district was shut down Tuesday.

Most of Beijing is not locked down, but the streets are much quieter than usual with many shops closed and people working from home. 

...
Tags: china covid update, china lockdown
Location: China, Hebei


Latest From World

Russian President Vladimi Putin. — AP

Sweden, Finland NATO bid no threat to Russia but may 'trigger response': Putin

Ukrainian serviceman walks past a blown Russian APC near Kutuzivka, north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP/Mstyslav Chernov)

NATO assures Ukraine open-ended military support against Russia

An available illustration of Devasahayam Pillai. (Twitter)

Devasahayam Pillai becomes 1st Indian layman to be declared saint by Pope

Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. The trial of a Russian soldier accused of killing a Ukrainian civilian opened Friday, the first war crimes trial since Moscow's invasion. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukraine opens first war crimes trial of captured Russian



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Imran Khan becomes first Pak PM to be ousted by no-confidence vote

In this file photo taken on July 25, 2018, Pakistan's cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan speaks to the media after casting his vote at a polling station during the general election in Islamabad. (AAMIR QURESHI / AFP)

Imran Khan thanks supporters for protesting against 'US-backed' regime in Pakistan

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of dismissed Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, take part in a rally in his support in Peshawar on April 10, 2022. (Abdul MAJEED / AFP)

Mahinda Rajapaksa faces calls for arrest as Sri Lanka violence claims eight lives

Government supporters and Police clash outside the President's office in Colombo on May 9, 2022. - Violence raged across Sri Lanka late into the night on May 9, 2022, with five people dead and some 180 injured as prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa quit after weeks of protests. (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Imran Khan nominates former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker PM

Gulzar Ahmed. (Twitter)

Lankan Parliament crucial session after Oppn moves no-trust motion against Govt, Prez

Sri Lankans protesting against the economic crisis lie on the road outside Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's official residence demanding the government step-down in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->