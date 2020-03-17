World Neighbours 17 Mar 2020 Pakistan reports fir ...
World, Neighbours

Pakistan reports first Covid19 death, cases surge to 193

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2020, 2:24 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2020, 3:37 pm IST
The country's Sindh province which borders with Iran has the highest number of cases
Security personnel stand guard outside the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. AP Photo
 Security personnel stand guard outside the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. AP Photo

Islamabad: Pakistan reported its first casualty due to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, health ministry officials said as the number of positive cases of the COVID-19 infections rose to 193 in the country.

The first fatality was reported from Lahore. Meanwhile, Sindh has 155 positive cases, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 15, Balochistan 10, Gilgit-Baltistan 5, Islamabad 2 and Punjab 6, officials said.

 

"One COVID-19 patient who was brought from Hafizabad, some 150 kms from Lahore, died here on Tuesday," Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid told a press conference here on Tuesday.

Provincial authorities on Tuesday confirmed five new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Sindh province, pushing the country's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 193, Wahab was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.

The number of quarantined pilgrims in Taftan where over 9,000, who have returned from Iran and have been quarantined by the Balochistan government in a 'tent city', the report added.

After completing the 14-day incubation period, the pilgrims were allowed to travel back to their cities. However, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sent the pilgrims to isolation facilities in Sukkur and Dera Ismail Khan and tested them before allowing further travel.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah accused in a press conference that pilgrims were not properly isolated at Taftan and were kept together.

Meanwhile, government is taking steps to contain the pandemic as authorities in Punjab province converted all public sector universities' hostels into quarantine centres as an immediate arrangement.

Officials said that universities were informed in the province to clean all hostels and shift the belongings of students, if there were any, to store rooms after properly tagging them for identity.

The Prime Minister's Advisor on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said that all educational institutions have been closed and their staff stopped from attending the institutions.

...
Tags: coronavirus outbreak, covid-19 cases, covid-19 pakistan


Latest From World

File Photo

Rockets hit foreign military base in Iraq, officials say

AP file photo

Tanzania, Somalia report first Covid19 cases

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC. AFP Photo

Covid19 outbreak could last till August, Trump warns

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a television screen as he speaks during a televised address to the nation on the outbreak of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus in Paris. AFP Photo

France announces lockdown to contain virus outbreak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Xi makes first visit to virus epicentre Wuhan since outbreak

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre, wearing a protective face mask, talks to a medical staff member during his visit to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences. AP Photo

Pakistan's Aurat march: Stones, shoes hurled at women marchers

An activist of the Aurat (Woman) March, with a slogan reading freed woman painted in her face attend a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Islamabad (AFP)

After 69 hours, survivor rescued from China quarantine hotel rubble

A man is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed hotel in Quanzhou where 71 people were held under observation for coronavirus. (AFP)

Chinese man survives coronavirus at 100 years

Representational image (AP)

Bhutan confirms first case of Covid 19

Soldiers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham