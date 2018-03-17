search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

China's parliament unanimously re-appoints Xi Jinping to second 5-yr term

AFP
Published Mar 17, 2018, 9:38 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 9:39 am IST
Xi received a standing ovation after winning all 2,970 votes at the annual session of the National People's Congress.
Xi's reappointment by the Communist Party-controlled legislature was a foregone conclusion, but all eyes had been on whether his former anti-corruption enforcer, Wang Qishan, would become his deputy. (Photo: AP)
 Xi's reappointment by the Communist Party-controlled legislature was a foregone conclusion, but all eyes had been on whether his former anti-corruption enforcer, Wang Qishan, would become his deputy. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: China's rubber-stamp parliament unanimously re-appointed President Xi Jinping to a second five-year term on Saturday and elevated his former anti-corruption chief to the vice presidency.

Xi's reappointment by the Communist Party-controlled legislature was a foregone conclusion, but all eyes had been on whether his former anti-corruption enforcer, Wang Qishan, would become his deputy.

 

Xi received a standing ovation after winning all 2,970 votes at the annual session of the National People's Congress. In 2013, Xi had received 2,952 votes, with one against and three abstentions, a 99.86 percent share.

Only one delegate voted against Wang, who received 2,969 votes in favour.

Elevating Wang, 69, allows Xi to keep a formidable ally by his side, as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong cements his authority and sets his sights on a possible lifelong tenure.

Wang was at the frontline of Xi's anti-corruption crusade, heading the party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, which punished 1.5 million officials in the past five years, from low-level cadres to regional leaders and generals. He stepped down last year.

Known internationally in his previous role as China's pointman on trade, Wang could help Xi deal with increasingly tense relations with the United States amid fears of a looming trade war, analysts say.

Tags: xi jinping, chinese president, communist party of china




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BCCI acting secretary hurls fresh bouncer at CoA in scathing letter

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary pointed fingers at the CoA's motives behind repeatedly hounding the BCCI members instead of working in tandem with them towards the implementation of Justice (Retd) RM Lodha-led committee recommendations. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

Jio DTH set-top box SMS scam on the rise, stealing bank credentials

Scamsters have been taking advantage of these rumoured services and they have been exploiting Jio’s hype to perform cyber crimes.
 

A bit of science, innovation and a lot of story telling

The IITian author adds that the most important motive he had was that he wanted to write a book.
 

Sex blogger claims sperm facials help get rid of spots

The blogger from Nigeria, Angela Nwosu, who posts sexual tips on Facebook to her 50,000 followers, wrote that she tried the bizarre beauty facial and she is now converted. (Facebook Screengrab/ Angela Nwosu)
 

Here's why Kate has a bigger bump in current pregnancy

Photos show Kate barely looked pregnant in the late stages of her previous pregnancies, however the royal has displayed a blooming figure during her recent official engagements. (Photo: AP)
 

Pixel 2's portrait mode now available for all smartphone manufacturers

DeepLab-v3+ utilises a neural network to identify certain elements in a photo such as a road, sky, person and dog. (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Mumbai attack plotter Hafiz Saeed challenges ban on social welfare activities

Saeed filed the petition through his counsel advocate AK Dogar. (Photo: File)

Teen Taliban blows self up near Nawaz Sharif residence; 9 dead, 25 injured

‘Around 14 were policemen among the 25 who were injured in the blast. The condition of four policemen is stated to be critical,’ Rescue 1122 spokesman Jam Sajjad said. (Photo: AP)

Court orders Pakistan to explain action on JuD

Hafiz Saeed

‘Prez for life’ poses challenges to India: Xi’s ‘pet’ BRI roadblocks Sino-India ties

The BRI, a multi-billion-dollar initiative launched by Xi Jinping when he came to power in 2013, has become a major sticking point in the bilateral ties. (Photo: File)

Target a miss: Shoe hurled at Imran Khan, lands on colleague's chest

Imran was addressing a public gathering and was present on top of a vehicle with fellow PTI leaders and staff. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham