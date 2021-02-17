World Neighbours 17 Feb 2021 Thousands rally in M ...
Thousands rally in Myanmar's Yangon despite military build up

AFP
Published Feb 17, 2021, 11:51 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2021, 11:55 am IST
UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews said he feared the situation was spiralling out of control
Protesters hold signs calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they block a road during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 17, 2021. (Sai Aung Main / AFP)
Yangon: Thousands were rallying in Yangon Wednesday to protest against the military coup despite a build-up of troops and fears of violence escalating.

"Today is the day we have to fight till the end. We need to show our unity and strength to end the military rule. People need to come out on the streets," a 21-year-old university student told AFP.

 

UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews said he feared the situation was spiralling out of control, with reports of soldiers being brought into the commercial capital from outlying regions.

...
