Pakistan declared best holiday spot

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Dec 16, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2019, 1:43 am IST
In its report, the magazine said Pakistan had taller peaks than China and Nepal combined.
The report said Pakistan was a place of exquisite landscapes, where green spaces are overlooked by towering mountains.
 The report said Pakistan was a place of exquisite landscapes, where green spaces are overlooked by towering mountains.

Islamabad: Pakistan has been declared the best holiday tourist destination by famous British Tourism Magazine Condé Nast Traveller.

In its report, the magazine said Pakistan had taller peaks than China and Nepal combined, making it a magnetic spot for travellers and hikers. It said ancient valleys, relaxed visa restrictions and a high-profile royal visit in the offing mean this remarkable country is finally getting the focus it deserves.

 

The report said Pakistan was a place of exquisite landscapes, where green spaces are overlooked by towering mountains.

All well with Saudi: FM
Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said there was no misunderstanding between Pakistan and Saudi Ara-bia, rather the incumbent government has removed the ones created in the past. He said the elements desiring to disintegrate the Muslim world are creating such perceptions.
Qureshi said having cordial ties with Saudi Arabia and Malaysia and being an OIC’s founding member, Pakistan is supposed to play its role to improve the strained ties.

