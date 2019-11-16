World Neighbours 16 Nov 2019 Former Pakistan PM N ...
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif is critical, says doctor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Nov 16, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Updated Nov 16, 2019, 1:23 am IST
The PML-N president condemned the game of PM Imran Khan and his political team against Nawaz Sharif.
Islamabad: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal doctor Dr Adnan Khan on Friday said the PML (N) supremo’s health was critical in a post on Twitter.

Special Medical Board of Punjab government comprising eminent medical professionals recommended travelling for medical treatment abroad to a centre of excellence.

 

“The delay could’ve serious adverse health & life consequences,” he said. The reaction came after PML-N leaders and Sharif family members rejected government’s decision to allow former PM to go abroad for treatment for four weeks on one-time condition after submitting Rs 7 billion as indemnity bond.

