Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif is critical, says doctor

Islamabad: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal doctor Dr Adnan Khan on Friday said the PML (N) supremo’s health was critical in a post on Twitter.

Special Medical Board of Punjab government comprising eminent medical professionals recommended travelling for medical treatment abroad to a centre of excellence.

“The delay could’ve serious adverse health & life consequences,” he said. The reaction came after PML-N leaders and Sharif family members rejected government’s decision to allow former PM to go abroad for treatment for four weeks on one-time condition after submitting Rs 7 billion as indemnity bond.

The PML-N president condemned the game of PM Imran Khan and his political team against Nawaz Sharif.