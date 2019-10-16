World Neighbours 16 Oct 2019 Pak summons Indian D ...
Pak summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over LoC firing

ANI
Published Oct 16, 2019, 7:52 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2019, 7:52 pm IST
The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly this year as compared to 2018.
New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangements between the two countries. (Photo: AP)
Islamabad: Pakistan, on Wednesday, summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over India's retaliation to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation at around 9:30 am in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch district by firing small arms and shelling mortars. The Indian Army hit back effectively.

 

Pakistan's firing claimed the life of a 27-year old woman from Poonch district, identified as Shameem Akhter

The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly this year as compared to 2018.

Till October 10, Pakistan violated the ceasefire 2317 times. The incidents of unprovoked firing and shelling have increased sharply ever since India abrogated Article 370 that had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangements between the two countries.

...
