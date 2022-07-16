  
World Neighbours 16 Jul 2022 Sri Lankan Parliamen ...
World, Neighbours

Sri Lankan Parliament meets to announce president's vacancy

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 16, 2022, 11:55 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2022, 11:55 am IST
Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana speaks during a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (PTI)
 Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana speaks during a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (PTI)

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Parliament met in a brief special session on Saturday to announce the vacancy in the presidency following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has fled the country after a popular uprising against him for mishandling the country's economic crisis.

Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday and then landed in Singapore on Thursday, formally resigned on Friday, capping off a chaotic 72 hours in the crisis-hit nation that saw protesters storm many iconic buildings, including the President and the Prime Minister's residences here.

During the 13-minute special session, Dhammika Dassanayake, Secretary General of Parliament, announced the vacancy for the post of president.

Former president Rajapaksa's resignation letter was read during the session.

According to section 4 of the presidential elections (special provisions) Act No 2 of 1981 the parliament should be convened within three days after the vacancy occurs," Janakantha de Silva, Parliament's director of communications, said earlier.

Meanwhile, the main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has officially declared his intention to contest the vote to be held on July 20.

I am contesting to be the president."

"Even though it is an uphill struggle, I am convinced that truth will prevail," he said in a statement.

The 225-member Parliament is dominated by Gotabaya Rajapaksa's ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party.

The ruling SLPP which officially announced its backing of Ranil Wickremesinghe, the acting president, found some resistance to its decision from within.

Its chair GL Peiris said the party should not vote for anyone other than its own member.

He said the party must back Dullas Alahapperuma, a breakaway SLPP candidate who has already put himself forward to the vote.

The party is to meet on Saturday to make the final decision.

For the first time since 1978, Sri Lanka will elect the crisis-hit country's next president through a secret vote by the MPs and not through a popular mandate, following the resignation of Rajapaksa who was ousted by a popular uprising against him.

Never in the history of the presidency since 1978, Parliament had voted to elect a president.

Presidential elections in 1982, 1988, 1994, 1999, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2019 had elected them by popular vote.

The only previous occasion when the presidency became vacant mid-term was in 1993 when president Ranasinghe Premadasa was assassinated. DB Wijetunga was unanimously endorsed by Parliament to run the balance of Premadasa's term.

The new president will serve the remaining tenure of Gotabaya Rajapaksa till November 2024.

The front runner in next week's race would be Wickremesinghe. The 73-year-old became prime minister from nowhere in May when he assumed the job to handle the unprecedented economic crisis.

His United National Party (UNP) was routed in the 2020 parliamentary election. Wickremesinghe for the first time failed to win a seat since 1977.

He made it to Parliament in late 2021 through the party's only seat allocated on the basis of a cumulative national vote.

Unpopular he may be and hated for his pro-Western policies and ways, he still enjoys acceptance as a thinker and strategist whose vision is futuristic.

With the island nation facing its worst economic crisis since independence, he has wider acceptance as the one with the capacity to steer the island through turbulence.

A man who always wanted to become president, Wickremesinghe had lost two presidential elections in 1999 and 2005.

Without parliamentary numbers of his own, Wickremesinghe would be entirely dependent on the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) member vote. Not a foregone conclusion of their support as the SLPP stays ideologically opposed to him.

Premadasa, 55, for long the understudy of Wickremesinghe was the one who turned the tables on his former leader. His newly formed SJB ousted the grand old party of Wickremesinghe from all its bastions to emerge as the main opposition in 2020.

Ironically it was his failure to step in to fill the power vacuum in mid-May which made way for Wickremesinghe to become Prime Minister from nowhere.

He only stands an outside chance as most ruling SLPP members are unlikely to back him. Unlike Wickremesinghe though he starts the race with 50 votes minimum.

Alahapperuma, 63, is from the breakaway group of the ruling SLPP.

The ex-Cabinet Minister of Information and Mass Media and former newspaper columnist is being seen as a left-leaning political ideologue. Held ministerial positions since 2005 and enjoys the reputation of having a clean public life. His task too would be uphill given his position as a breakaway member.

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, 71, the Army commander who won the military conflict with the LTTE which fought the Army in its bid to set up a separate Tamil homeland in the north and east regions, could be a potential candidate.

Fonseka enjoys support among the Sinhala Buddhist majority.

He comes out as the only politician who was not opposed by the wider group of protesters who engineered Rajapaksa's downfall. He would however only come into the race if his leader Premadasa opted out of the contest. 

...
Tags: sri lanka political crisis, sri lanka crisis, gotabaya rajapaksa resigns
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo


Related Stories

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya leaves for Singapore from Maldives
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees
Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa flees to Maldives amid public revolt against his govt

Latest From World

Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, fled the country on Wednesday before resigning to avoid the possibility of arrest (AP file image)

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya leaves for Singapore from Maldives

A protester waves a national flag outside president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Rajapaksa still in Maldives, awaits private jet to depart for Singapore: Report

Sri Lankan protesters storm prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees

A man waves Sri Lanka's national flag outside presidential secretariat in Colombo on July 13, 2022. - Sri Lanka is mired in a deep political and economic crisis, and on July 13, the country's president flew out of the country days after a huge crowd of protesters stormed his residence. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa flees to Maldives amid public revolt against his govt



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Rajapaksa still in Maldives, awaits private jet to depart for Singapore: Report

A protester waves a national flag outside president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya leaves for Singapore from Maldives

Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, fled the country on Wednesday before resigning to avoid the possibility of arrest (AP file image)

PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif files nomination for Pak PM's post

Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif. (AP)

Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa flees to Maldives amid public revolt against his govt

A man waves Sri Lanka's national flag outside presidential secretariat in Colombo on July 13, 2022. - Sri Lanka is mired in a deep political and economic crisis, and on July 13, the country's president flew out of the country days after a huge crowd of protesters stormed his residence. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Sri Lanka declares public emergency amidst protests over economic crisis

A Sri Lankan man shouts anti government slogans during a protest outside Sri Lankan president's private residence on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (AP /Eranga Jayawardena)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->