Cricket World Cup 2019

World Neighbours 16 Jul 2019 Sri Lankan President ...
World, Neighbours

Sri Lankan President claims drug gangs behind Easter bombings

PTI
Published Jul 16, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2019, 9:15 am IST
The statement comes amid a nationwide narcotics crackdown, with President aiming to reintroduce capital punishment for drug offences.
Sirisena’s office said the day after the bombings that local terrorists and international terror groups were responsible for the attacks. (Photo: AP | File)
 Sirisena’s office said the day after the bombings that local terrorists and international terror groups were responsible for the attacks. (Photo: AP | File)

Colombo: International drug syndicates orchestrated Sri Lanka’s deadly Easter Sunday bombings, the country’s leader claimed Monday, despite earlier blaming the attacks on Islamists.

The statement comes amid a nationwide narcotics crackdown, with President Maithripala Sirisena aiming to reintroduce capital punishment for drug offences.

 

Authorities have said local jihadist group National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ) were responsible for the suicide bombings in churches and hotels that killed at least 258 people in April. The attacks were later claimed by the Islamic State group.

Sirisena’s office said the day after the bombings that local terrorists and international terror groups were responsible for the attacks.

But in a statement issued by his office Monday, Sirisena said the attacks “were the work of international drug dealers”.

“Drug barons carried out this attack to discredit me and discourage my anti-narcotics drive. I will not be deterred,” he said.

Sirisena is waging a battle against efforts by his governing coalition in parliament to abolish capital punishment, which has been subject to a moratorium since 1976.

A spokesman for Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe discounted the president’s claims.

“Police completed the investigations within about two weeks,” Sudarshana Gunawardana told AFP.

“There is no mention of drug dealers being involved. We have no reason to doubt our investigators.” He said speedier justice would be a bigger deterrent to drug traffickers than the threat of capital punishment.

 “We don’t believe hanging people will address the issue, especially considering that it takes several decades to get a conviction.” Sri Lankan courts take on average 17 years to complete criminal trials for grave offences such as murder and rape.

Gunawardana said Wickremesinghe was opposed to capital punishment as it was against the policy of his United National Party, and noted that there was cross-bench support in the legislature to completely abolish it.

Police officials said investigations into the April 21 suicide bombings were still ongoing, and all the more than 100 people in custody were Sri Lankans.

 “We are going on the basis that this was a crime planned and executed by a group of radicalised Sri Lankan Muslims,” a senior police official told AFP, asking not to be named.

 “Everyone involved in the attacks is either dead or in custody.” Sirisena has marshalled public support for an end to the moratorium on the death penalty, saying that hangings would deter the illegal drugs trade.

 “If the government brings legislation to abolish capital punishment, I will declare a day of national mourning,” Sirisena said in the statement, adding that public opinion favoured hanging condemned criminals.

He said the leading Buddhist monk Omalpe Sobitha had advised him to resume hangings and not to abandon his war on narcotics.

Sri Lankan courts routinely hand down death sentences to drug offenders, murderers and rapists but it is automatically commuted a term of life imprisonment.

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court earlier this month suspended Sirisena’s moves to hang four drug convicts. The court banned any executions until it rules on a petition seeking a declaration that hanging breaches the country’s constitution.

The next hearing in the case is in October.

Sri Lanka’s last hangman retired in 2014, but officials said they had selected two new executioners from a pool of candidates.

...
Tags: easter bombing, national thowheeth jamaath, ranil wickremesinghe, maithripala sirisena
Location: Sri Lanka, Central


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Amazon workers walked out of a main distribution center in Minnesota on Monday, protesting for improved working conditions during the e-commerce titan's major 'Prime' shopping event. (Photo: File)

'We're human, not robots': Amazon workers strike as 'Prime' sales arrive

Ardern, the charismatic young leader who has been hailed as 'the anti-Trump' by US media, said she proudly celebrated her country’s diversity. (Photo: File)

New Zealand PM slams Donald Trump for ‘racist’ remarks on Congresswomen

During the hearing, Saeed’s counsel insisted that Jamat-ud Dawah (JuD) was not using any piece of land illegally and urged the court to accept bail pleas. (Photo: File)

Pak anti-terror court grants interim bail to JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, his 3 aides

A large number of homes in the Laswa area of the Valley were damaged and dozens of people were swept away in the flooding caused by relentless rainfall after the cloudburst over night. (Photo: Twitter)

23 die in Pakistan occupied Kashmir cloudburst



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple kills off its hottest selling iPhones in India

Priced at Rs 29,500 in India, the iPhone 6S is now the cheapest Apple handset in India while the earlier entry-level handset, the iPhone SE was priced between Rs 21,000 to Rs 22,000.
 

Ananya Panday and her BFF Suhana Khan's dance video on Magic's Rude goes viral; watch

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Your WhatsApps aren't safe once you receive them on phone

One can also alter an outgoing multimedia message without the user's notice.
 

Suzuki launches 2019 Gixxer priced Rs 1.02 lakh

The new Suzuki Gixxer features a fuel-injected, BS6-ready engine.
 

Parachute guys land to give ball, Netizens call them PUBG guy; watch video and tweets

As soon as the men landed to deliver the balls, a few fans captured and shared the video on the social media site.
 

Ahead of birthday, Katrina Kaif enjoys vacation in Mexico; see pics

Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

23 die in Pakistan occupied Kashmir cloudburst

A large number of homes in the Laswa area of the Valley were damaged and dozens of people were swept away in the flooding caused by relentless rainfall after the cloudburst over night. (Photo: Twitter)

Smuggling through border cannot be fully stopped, says Border Guards Bangladesh

BGB Regional Commander Brigadier Jalal said, 'Smuggling through border cannot be fully stopped as it is associated with the livelihood of poor people dwelling in the border areas.' (Photo: ANI I Representational)

Gilgit-Baltistan in open letter says Pakistan only an 'assumed supervisor'

Representative Image. (Photo: ANI)

23 killed as cloud burst causes flood in Pok's Neelum Valley

Last week, a flood hit several villages in Golen Gol area of Chitral district after a glacial lake burst its banks overnight, toppling electricity poles and inundating roads and farmlands. (Photo: ANI)

Former Bangladesh dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad dies at 89

Hussain Muhammad Ershad (Photo: Facebook/Hussain Muhammad Ershad)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham