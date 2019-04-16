LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
23 killed as thunderstorms, dust storm lash Pakistan

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2019, 7:54 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 7:54 pm IST
Massive thunderstorms and a dust storm lashed Pakistan's Punjab and Sindh provinces, killing at least 23 people, injuring scores of others.
Thunderstorm in Punjab province resulted in the collapse of several buildings, leaving at least nine persons, including two women, dead. (Representational Image)
Islamabad: Massive thunderstorms and a dust storm lashed Pakistan's Punjab and Sindh provinces, killing at least 23 people, injuring scores of others, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Heavy rain and storm caused by a westerly wave uprooted electricity poles and trees in different parts of the country and also damaged properties on Monday. Intermittent downpour in western, central and northern parts of the country for the past few days has rendered mud houses susceptible to the collapse, while land slide and flash floods in some areas have already made several roads dangerous for travel, Dawn reported.

 

Thunderstorm in Punjab province resulted in the collapse of several buildings, leaving at least nine persons, including two women, dead. Four deaths were reported in Khanewal district; three in Hasilpur area of Bahawalnagar district; and two Dunyapur tehsil of Lodhran district. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Chitral valley, a woman and two men died when the roof of their house collapsed and fell on them.

In Balochistan province, authorities declared emergency on Monday after torrential rains and flash flooding wreaked havoc and killed at least nine persons, including a child. Heavy rainfall in Quetta, Gwadar, Chagai, Harnai, Duki, Jewani, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Sibi, Barkhan, Chaman and other districts of Balochistan caused flooding in nullahs and drains which severed land link in various parts of the province, the Express Tribune reported.

The low-lying areas had been submerged due to continuous rainfall in Kohlu and adjoining areas. In separate incidents related to the dust storm that hit Karachi, four persons, including two young girls died, an equal number of fishermen went missing and dozens of others suffered injuries, according to officials and rescue services.

Gusty winds also uprooted several trees, poles and signboards, broke windowpanes of some high-rise buildings and damaged the walls of schools and homes in Karachi.

Tags: thunderstorm, duststorm, natural disaster, humanitarian crisis
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad


