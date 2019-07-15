Cricket World Cup 2019

World Neighbours 15 Jul 2019 Smuggling through bo ...
World, Neighbours

Smuggling through border cannot be fully stopped, says Border Guards Bangladesh

ANI
Published Jul 15, 2019, 7:19 pm IST
Updated Jul 15, 2019, 7:20 pm IST
He made the remarks while briefing reporters on cross-border smuggling and killing of Bangladesh nationals.
BGB Regional Commander Brigadier Jalal said, 'Smuggling through border cannot be fully stopped as it is associated with the livelihood of poor people dwelling in the border areas.' (Photo: ANI I Representational)
 BGB Regional Commander Brigadier Jalal said, 'Smuggling through border cannot be fully stopped as it is associated with the livelihood of poor people dwelling in the border areas.' (Photo: ANI I Representational)

Rangpur: Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on Monday said that smuggling through border cannot be fully stopped as it is associated with the livelihood of poor people dwelling in border areas. It also expressed dissatisfaction over the action taken by Border Security Force (BSF) against intruders and smugglers.

BGB Regional Commander Brigadier Jalal said, "Smuggling through border cannot be fully stopped as it is associated with the livelihood of poor people dwelling in the border areas."

 

When asked about smugglers attacking BSF personnel, the BGB officer said, "Involved smugglers are mostly poor. Taking smuggling to zero point is very difficult. I am trying to say that they should not be killed. Please catch them and hand over to the police for necessary legal action."

He made the remarks while briefing reporters on cross-border smuggling and killing of Bangladesh nationals during the second day of their (media personnel) visit here.

While presenting the data on smuggling, he said that total incidents of smuggling have gone down which is a very positive sign. The BGB officer asserted that mainly poor people are involved in smuggling of drugs and cattle at large or small scale.

He also stressed that a Bangladeshi cannot smuggle cattle alone without help from their partners across the border.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the action taken by BSF on intruders and smugglers, he said that the number of killing and torture of Bangladeshi Nationals has gone up in 2019.

According to statistics he presented, 15 Bangladesh Nationals have been killed while 12 got severely injured till July 8 this year.

Jalal said, "Figures actually do not show the real scenario. It may be even worse. I point towards zero tolerance on killings."

He, however, said that he has no data on BSF personnel being attacked or killed by smugglers.

He proposed the way of maximum interaction between two forces so that torture and killing could not happen.

On being asked why Bangladesh is putting such blame when both countries have agreed to use non-lethal weapons, he said that this is the unfortunate truth.
While speaking on cattle smuggling, he laid emphasis on the involvement of certain groups from both sides.

Issues like drug supply and terrorism were also a part of his presentation. However, he refused to comment on the issue of "Rohingyas."
Reacting to the development, a BSF officer said that Bangladesh is a friendly country.

"Basic problems we are facing is illegal infiltration, criminal involved in cattle smuggling, fake currency, narcotics, arms and ammunition," the BSF officer said.

"We respect human rights. We adopt the non-lethal strategy. We use Pump Action gun to injure, not to kill them. We are in communication with our counterparts, he said.

...
Tags: bgb, security personnel
Location: Bangladesh, Rajshahi, Rangpur


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Reportedly, these secessionists working at the commands of Islamabad are the same people, who are managing the anti-India social media propaganda in different western countries. (Photo: ANI)

Pro-Khalistani leaders continue to hold key positions in PSGPC

Goma is located south of North Kivu and Ituri Provinces, where the second-largest Ebola outbreak on record was first detected a year ago. (Photo: Representative Image/ File)

Congolese city of Goma confirms case of Ebola

Representative Image. (Photo: ANI)

Gilgit-Baltistan in open letter says Pakistan only an 'assumed supervisor'

Last week, a flood hit several villages in Golen Gol area of Chitral district after a glacial lake burst its banks overnight, toppling electricity poles and inundating roads and farmlands. (Photo: ANI)

23 killed as cloud burst causes flood in Pok's Neelum Valley



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Suzuki launches 2019 Gixxer priced Rs 1.02 lakh

The new Suzuki Gixxer features a fuel-injected, BS6-ready engine.
 

Parachute guys land to give ball, Netizens call them PUBG guy; watch video and tweets

As soon as the men landed to deliver the balls, a few fans captured and shared the video on the social media site.
 

Ahead of birthday, Katrina Kaif enjoys vacation in Mexico; see pics

Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Instagram)
 

If you fail to file ITR by due date, you will be penalised, even get jailed

Keep in mind that if you fail to file your ITR by the due date, you will have to pay a fine and face certain restrictions after you file belated return.
 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner honeymoon pics are all about happiness; see here

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Realme X review: Flagship killer’s killer!

The Realme X is a stunner!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Gilgit-Baltistan in open letter says Pakistan only an 'assumed supervisor'

Representative Image. (Photo: ANI)

23 killed as cloud burst causes flood in Pok's Neelum Valley

Last week, a flood hit several villages in Golen Gol area of Chitral district after a glacial lake burst its banks overnight, toppling electricity poles and inundating roads and farmlands. (Photo: ANI)

Former Bangladesh dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad dies at 89

Hussain Muhammad Ershad (Photo: Facebook/Hussain Muhammad Ershad)

At least 50 die due to floods in Nepal

Authorities said river levels are expected to return to normal from Monday. (Representational Image)

Global court fines Pak $5.97 billion

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday issued orders for the formation of a commission to investigate and fix responsibility for the massive loss borne by Pakistan in the Reko Diq case(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham